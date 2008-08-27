News

'Space Chimps' Movie Stills

Luna, Ham and Titan

1/11 Luna, Ham and Titan

Luna (voiced by Cheryl Hines), Ham (voiced by Andy Samberg) and Titan (voiced by Patrick Warburton) in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

20th Century Fox

2/11 Cheryl Hines voices Luna

Cheryl Hines voices Luna in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

3/11 Kristin Chenoweth voices Kilowatt

Kristin Chenoweth voices Kilowatt in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

4/11 Ham

Ham III (voiced by Andy Samberg) in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

5/11 Comet and Houston

Comet (voiced by Zach Shada) and Houston (voiced by Carlos Alazraqui) in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

6/11 Titan, Comet and Luna

Titan (voiced by Patrick Warburton), Comet (voiced by Zach Shada) and Luna (voiced by Cheryl Hines) in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

7/11 Houston, Luna, Ham III, Titan and Comet

Houston (voiced by Carlos Alazraqui), Luna (voiced by Cheryl Hines), Ham III (voiced by Andy Samberg), Titan (voiced by Patrick Warburton and Comet (voiced by Zach Shada) in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

8/11 Luna and Ham III

Luna (voiced by Cheryl Hines) and Ham III (voiced by Andy Samberg) in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

9/11 Space Chimps

Comet (voiced by Zach Shada), Luna (voiced by Cheryl Hines), Ham (voiced by Andy Samberg), Titan (voiced by Patrick Warburton) and Houston (voiced by Carlos Alazraqui) in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

10/11 Andy Samberg voices Ham III

Andy Samberg voices Ham III in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

11/11 Patrick Warburton voices Titan

Patrick Warburton voices Titan in 20th Century Fox's Space Chimps - 2008

Vanguard Animation/20th Century Fox

