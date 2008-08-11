Take a peek at our list of the top 10 Teen Queens in film history
Roadshow Films
We know she can scream (I Know What You Did Last Summer); we know she can scam (Heartbreakers); but who knew she could make us smile? In Can’t Hardly Wait, a high school party pic reminiscent of a John Hughes classic, a charming Jennifer Love Hewitt actually entertains us as Amanda, a prom queen with an identity crisis.
Everett Collection
I could have (and possibly should have) put someone else on this list. I bet many of you are wondering where Mandy Moore, Rachael Leigh Cook, and Neve Campbell are. Too bad! Between her roles in The Karate Kid, as Ralph Macchio’s main squeeze, and Adventures in Babysitting, as a high school senior who teaches a car full of kids a lot about life during a night filled with thieves and Thor, Elisabeth Shue has easily earned the right to hang out alongside Molly Ringwald and Alicia Silverstone!
Buena Vista/Everett Collection
Thanks to starring turns in nearly every essential John Hughes film, from 16 Candles and The Breakfast Club to her portrayal of New Wave nerd Andie Walsh in Pretty in Pink, Molly Ringwald solidified her status as the ultimate Teen Queen over 20 years ago.
Paramount/Everett Collection
With so few teen flicks on her resume (not that I can ignore my guiltiest pleasure, The Crush), one might wonder why Alicia Silverstone ranks so high on this list. As if! Just dust off your copy of Clueless and you’ll see her steal the spotlight as Beverly Hills brat-turned-matchmaker Cher Horowitz in this generation-defining film.
Paramount/Everett Collection
Luckily, this isn’t a democracy, it's a cheerocracy! As a result, Kristen Dunst double back handsprings her way on to the top 10 as tart-tongued Torrance Shipman in this tumbletastic, spirit finger-filled, instantly-quotable teen comedy. Go Toros!
Everett Collection
Lucas, Beetlejuice…need I go on? Sure. Great Balls of Fire, Mermaids. More? Yes! Edward Scissorhands, Welcome Home, Roxy Carmichael And? Heathers, the satire of satires, the blackest of black comedies, the incredibly clever cult classic. Winona Ryder’s pièce de résistance.
New World/Everett Collection
Lindsay Lohan has admitted to wanting an Academy Award. She shouldn’t hold her breath. Her MTV Movie Awards for Mean Girls, Teen Choice trophy for Freaky Friday, and Razzie for I Know Who Killed Me will have to suffice. In any case, the troubled tart has racked up enough credits over the years to warrant a top-10 ranking. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that “the actress” will ever make it to the next level, cementing her status as a Teen Queen.
Paramount/Everett Collection
She may be M.I.A., but who can forget the funny she brought to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, or the Dirty Dancing she delivered with Patrick Swayze? The fact of the matter is nobody puts Baby in a corner, and nobody forgets to put Jennifer Grey on this list!
Artisan Entertainment/Everett Collection
She made a mark in 10 Things I Hate About You, impressed us in O, and appeared in The Prince and Me, but Julia Stiles secured a spot on the Teen Queen top 10 with her performance as a ballerina with a bleak future in the surprise box office smash, Save the Last Dance.
Paramount/Kobal/Wireimage.com
Despite winning an Oscar for her role as June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, you can’t deny that Reese Witherspoon was a Teen Queen once upon a time. Who can forget that naughty roller coaster ride next to Marky Mark in Fear? What about the crucial taxi cab scene in Cruel Intentions? Those roles were riveting, but Reese’s best piece was Election in which she played ambitious and malicious highschooler Tracy Enid Flick.
Paramount/Kobal/Wireimage.com