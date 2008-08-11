8/11 TOP 10 TEEN QUEENS

Lindsay Lohan has admitted to wanting an Academy Award. She shouldn’t hold her breath. Her MTV Movie Awards for Mean Girls, Teen Choice trophy for Freaky Friday, and Razzie for I Know Who Killed Me will have to suffice. In any case, the troubled tart has racked up enough credits over the years to warrant a top-10 ranking. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that “the actress” will ever make it to the next level, cementing her status as a Teen Queen.

Paramount/Everett Collection