Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Eva Amurri at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Jurnee Smollett at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Jim Spellman, WireImage
Michael Pitt and guest at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Alan Cumming at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Jim Spellman, WireImage
Maggie Rizer at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Jim Spellman, WireImage
Patricia Clarkson and Deborah Harry at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images
Gerard Butler at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
James Devaney, WireImage
Dennis Hopper and wife Victoria at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Jim Spellman, WireImage
Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images
Peter Sarsgaard , Patricia Clarkson and Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Michael Loccisano, Film Magic
Michael Pitt at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Jim Spellman, WireImage
Zoe Kravitz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Peter Sarsgaard and Patricia Clarkson at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Alan Cumming at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimtirios Kambouris, WireImage
Penelope Cruz and Glamour Magazine Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Patricia Clarkson at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Jim Spellman, WireImage
Michael Imperioli and wife Victoria at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Dennis Hopper and wife Victoria at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Peter Sarsgaard at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Michael Loccisano, Film Magic
Gerard Butler at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage
Patricia Clarkson and Andrew Saffir at the New York City Premiere of Elegy
Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage