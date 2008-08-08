News

'Elegy' NY Premiere

Penelope Cruz

1/24 Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

2/24 Eva Amurri

Eva Amurri at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

3/24 Jurnee Smollett

Jurnee Smollett at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Jim Spellman, WireImage

4/24 Michael Pitt

Michael Pitt and guest at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

5/24 Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Jim Spellman, WireImage

6/24 Maggie Rizer

Maggie Rizer at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Jim Spellman, WireImage

7/24 Patricia Clarkson and Deborah Harry

Patricia Clarkson and Deborah Harry at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

8/24 Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images

9/24 Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

James Devaney, WireImage

10/24 Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper and wife Victoria at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Jim Spellman, WireImage

11/24 Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Andrew H. Walker, Getty Images

12/24 Peter Sarsgaard , Patricia Clarkson and Penelope Cruz

Peter Sarsgaard , Patricia Clarkson and Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Michael Loccisano, Film Magic

13/24 Michael Pitt

Michael Pitt at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Jim Spellman, WireImage

14/24 Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

15/24 Peter Sarsgaard and Patricia Clarkson

Peter Sarsgaard and Patricia Clarkson at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

16/24 Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimtirios Kambouris, WireImage

17/24 Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz and Glamour Magazine Editor-in-Chief Cindi Leive at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

18/24 Patricia Clarkson

Patricia Clarkson at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Jim Spellman, WireImage

19/24 Michael Imperioli

Michael Imperioli and wife Victoria at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

20/24 Dennis Hopper

Dennis Hopper and wife Victoria at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

21/24 Peter Sarsgaard

Peter Sarsgaard at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

22/24 Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Michael Loccisano, Film Magic

23/24 Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

24/24 Patricia Clarkson and Andrew Saffir

Patricia Clarkson and Andrew Saffir at the New York City Premiere of Elegy

Dimitrios Kambouris, WireImage

