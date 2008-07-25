News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

'X-Files: I Want To Believe' LA Premiere

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/32 David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson

David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

2/32 David Duchovny

David Duchovny at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Steve Granitz, WireImage

3/32 Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

4/32 Katie Cassidy

Katie Cassidy at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

5/32 Amanda Peet

Amanda Peet at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

6/32 Xzibit

Xzibit at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

7/32 Lindsay Sloane

Lindsay Sloane at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Stephen Shugerman, Getty Images

8/32 Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

9/32 Madeline Zima

Madeline Zima at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

10/32 Amanda Peet

Amanda Peet and mum at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

11/32 Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Stephen Shugerman, Getty Images

12/32 Amanda Peet

Amanda Peet at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

13/32 Brendan Fehr

Brendan Fehr at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

14/32 Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

15/32 Callum Rennie and Amanda Peet

Callum Rennie and Amanda Peet at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

16/32 Bai Ling

Bai Ling at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

17/32 Madeline Zima

Madeline Zima at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

18/32 Martin Landau

Martin Landau and guest at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Steve Granitz, WireImage

19/32 Amanda Peet

Amanda Peet at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Eric Charbonneau, WireImage

20/32 Frank Miller and David Duchovny

Frank Miller and David Duchovny at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

21/32 Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Steve Granitz, WireImage

22/32 Xzibit

Xzibit at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

23/32 Xzibit

Xzibit at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

24/32 Tia Carrere

Tia Carrere at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

25/32 X-Files: I Want to Believe Cast

Amanda Peet , David Duchovny , Frank Spotnitz , Gillian Anderson and Chris Carter at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

26/32 Tom Rothman and Jason Bateman

Fox's Tom Rothman and Jason Bateman at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

27/32 David Duchovny

David Duchovny at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Steve Granitz, WireImage

28/32 Callum Rennie

Callum Rennie at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Todd Williamson, WireImage

29/32 Tia Carrere

Tia Carrere at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Steve Granitz, WireImage

30/32 Amanda Peet

Amanda Peet at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Kevin Winter, Getty Images

31/32 Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Eric Charbonneau, WireImage

32/32 Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson at the Hollywood Premiere of X-Files: I Want to Believe

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure