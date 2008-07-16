Movie Manes: Hits and Misses

As Adam Sandler prepared to cut and color his way through You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, take a look back at these historic Hollywood hairdos… and hairdon’ts.
Although Ocean's Thirteen was far from a career highlight, the highlights added to Brad Pitt's razor cut accentuated his chiseled chin and cheekbones.
Brad’s legendary mane fell flat leaving some female fans longing for the closely cropped Casanova that wooed them in Thelma & Louise.
Halle proved that less is more with her to die for ‘do… and tiny bikini.
Whether it was a weave or a wig, Halle’s hairdressers created a character that should have starred in Badly Applied Peroxide Situation, not Black American Princesses.
A buzzed Colin Farrell created a deafening buzz in Hollywood thanks to his breakthrough performance as soldier-in-training Private Roland Bozz.
With a mangey moustache and a greasy mullet of this magnitude, it was difficult to discern whether Colin played a vice cop or a perverted perp in this unnecessary adaptation
Cameron’s light layered locks solidified her signature look in this light-hearted gal pal romp.
The spunky spiked bangs sported by Ms. Diaz got a rise out of audiences in this gross-out comedy classic.
Samuel L. bared it all in this shoot-em-up as a hairless hottie, proving that bald is both beautiful and seriously bad.
Though the Jheri curls Sam slipped on in Pulp Fiction were foul, the jacked-up rattail he rocked in Jackie Brown was beyond janky.
Tom Cruise’s career took flight, as did the classic crew cut, when this high-flying flick soared to the top of the box office.
Nicole Kidman managed to look sweet in shoulder length strawberry blonde locks despite being tormented by extraterrestrial terrors.
Nic’s fried frizz desperately needed days of a deep conditioning.
In Finding Neverland, Johnny found out that a curtained coif best suited his flawless features.
Depp has had his fair share of coif catastrophes over the years (Benny & Joon, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Don Juan DeMarco… ), but the beyond creepy bob he endured in this remake takes the cake.
Keira’s sideswept bangs fell into the right place as she knocked ‘em dead as a beautiful bounty huntress in Domino.
Knightley’s shorn shag was supplemented by many a ratty hairpiece to add historical accuracy to this period piece.
John’s pumped-up pompadour propelled him into the sex symbol stratosphere as a dashing disco dancer.
The only thing worse than Battlefield’s sorry sci-fi script was Travolta’s heinous headgear complete with dirty dreadlocks.
Meryl’s iconic ice queen cut properly covered up the figurative horns atop her head.
The business in the front of Meryl’s mullet went bankrupt, while the party in back bombed.
The scariest moment in the movie came when Lestat appeared on screen for the first time sporting a light blonde crimped coif pulled back in a ponytail.
Leo’s chic slicked-back hair provided the perfect style for debonair industrialist Howard Hughes.
The 17th century shenanigans atop DiCaprio’s dome tarnished his titanic teen heartthrob status.
Women went wild for Julia’s curly copper top when they saw the effect it had on a handsome Richard Gere.
Julia has confounded us in chocolate (Notting Hill) and amazed us in auburn (Erin Brockovich), but when she assumed Joanne Herring’s blonde high society updo, we nearly upchucked.
Nobody has rocked the casual surfer coif, complete with natural waves and sun streaks, quite like Mr. McConaughey.
When Matt shifted into the role of ‘70s skeezebag David Wooderson, his slimy ‘stache, sideburns, and Anton Chigurh-like look dazed and confused many hair mavens.
Unfortunately for Jennifer Aniston , Angelina Jolie knocked the socks off her costar Brad Pitt with her sexy bedhead.
Agreeing to have her hair hacked into a pitiful pixie cut was Angie’s worst silver screen decision until she agreed to reprise her role as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider’s terrible sequel.
