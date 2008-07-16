News

Movie Manes: Hits and Misses

1/31 Movie Manes: Hits and Misses

As Adam Sandler prepared to cut and color his way through You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, take a look back at these historic Hollywood hairdos… and hairdon’ts.

Sony Pictures Releasing

2/31 Brad Pitt Best: Ocean's Thirteen

Although Ocean's Thirteen was far from a career highlight, the highlights added to Brad Pitt's razor cut accentuated his chiseled chin and cheekbones.

Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution

3/31 Brad Pitt Worst: Legends of the Fall

Brad’s legendary mane fell flat leaving some female fans longing for the closely cropped Casanova that wooed them in Thelma & Louise.

TRI-STAR/Kobal/Wireimage.com

4/31 Halle Berry Best: Die Another Day

Halle proved that less is more with her to die for ‘do… and tiny bikini.

MGM/Kobal/Wireimage.com

5/31 Halle Berry Worst: B.A.P.S.

Whether it was a weave or a wig, Halle’s hairdressers created a character that should have starred in Badly Applied Peroxide Situation, not Black American Princesses.

NEWLINE/Kobal/Wireimage.com

6/31 Colin Farrell Best: Tigerland

A buzzed Colin Farrell created a deafening buzz in Hollywood thanks to his breakthrough performance as soldier-in-training Private Roland Bozz.

20TH CENTURY FOX/Kobal/Wireimage.com

7/31 Colin Farrell Worst: Miami Vice

With a mangey moustache and a greasy mullet of this magnitude, it was difficult to discern whether Colin played a vice cop or a perverted perp in this unnecessary adaptation

Universal Pictures Distribution

8/31 Cameron Diaz Best: The Sweetest Thing

Cameron’s light layered locks solidified her signature look in this light-hearted gal pal romp.

COLUMBIA/Kobal/Wireimage.com

9/31 Cameron Diaz Worst: There's Something About Mary

The spunky spiked bangs sported by Ms. Diaz got a rise out of audiences in this gross-out comedy classic.

20TH CENTURY FOX/Kobal/Wireimage.com

10/31 Samuel L. Jackson Best: S.W.A.T.

Samuel L. bared it all in this shoot-em-up as a hairless hottie, proving that bald is both beautiful and seriously bad.

COLUMBIA/Kobal/Wireimage.com

11/31 Samuel L. Jackson Worst: Jackie Brown

Though the Jheri curls Sam slipped on in Pulp Fiction were foul, the jacked-up rattail he rocked in Jackie Brown was beyond janky.

MIRAMAX/Kobal/Wireimage.com

12/31 Tom Cruise Best: Top Gun

Tom Cruise’s career took flight, as did the classic crew cut, when this high-flying flick soared to the top of the box office.

PARAMOUNT/Kobal/Wireimage.com

13/31 Nicole Kidman Best: The Invasion

Nicole Kidman managed to look sweet in shoulder length strawberry blonde locks despite being tormented by extraterrestrial terrors.

Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution

14/31 Nicole Kidman Worst: Days of Thunder

Nic’s fried frizz desperately needed days of a deep conditioning.

PARAMOUNT/Kobal/Wireimage.com

15/31 Johnny Depp Best: Finding Neverland

In Finding Neverland, Johnny found out that a curtained coif best suited his flawless features.

MIRAMAX

16/31 Johnny Depp Worst: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Depp has had his fair share of coif catastrophes over the years (Benny & Joon, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Don Juan DeMarco… ), but the beyond creepy bob he endured in this remake takes the cake.

Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution

17/31 Keira Knightley Best: Domino

Keira’s sideswept bangs fell into the right place as she knocked ‘em dead as a beautiful bounty huntress in Domino.

NEWLINE/Kobal/Wireimage.com

18/31 Keira Knightley Worst: Pride and Prejudice

Knightley’s shorn shag was supplemented by many a ratty hairpiece to add historical accuracy to this period piece.

United International Pictures

19/31 John Travolta Best: Saturday Night Fever

John’s pumped-up pompadour propelled him into the sex symbol stratosphere as a dashing disco dancer.

PARAMOUNT/Kobal/Wireimage.com

20/31 John Travolta Worst: Battlefield Earth

The only thing worse than Battlefield’s sorry sci-fi script was Travolta’s heinous headgear complete with dirty dreadlocks.

MORGAN CREEK/Kobal/Wireimage.com

21/31 Meryl Streep Best: The Devil Wears Prada

Meryl’s iconic ice queen cut properly covered up the figurative horns atop her head.

20th Century Fox International

22/31 Meryl Streep Worst: Silkwood

The business in the front of Meryl’s mullet went bankrupt, while the party in back bombed.

20TH CENTURY FOX/Kobal/Wireimage.com

23/31 Tom Cruise Worst: Interview With the Vampire

The scariest moment in the movie came when Lestat appeared on screen for the first time sporting a light blonde crimped coif pulled back in a ponytail.

GEFFEN PICTURES/Kobal/Wireimage.com

24/31 Leonardo DiCaprio Best: The Aviator

Leo’s chic slicked-back hair provided the perfect style for debonair industrialist Howard Hughes.

Miramax Films

25/31 Leonardo DiCaprio Worst: The Man in the Iron Mask

The 17th century shenanigans atop DiCaprio’s dome tarnished his titanic teen heartthrob status.

UNITED ARTISTS/Kobal/Wireimage.com

26/31 Julia Roberts Best: Pretty Woman

Women went wild for Julia’s curly copper top when they saw the effect it had on a handsome Richard Gere.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

27/31 Julia Roberts Worst: Charlie Wilson's War

Julia has confounded us in chocolate (Notting Hill) and amazed us in auburn (Erin Brockovich), but when she assumed Joanne Herring’s blonde high society updo, we nearly upchucked.

Universal Pictures Distribution

28/31 Matthew McConaughey Best: Fool's Gold

Nobody has rocked the casual surfer coif, complete with natural waves and sun streaks, quite like Mr. McConaughey.

Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution

29/31 Matthew McConaughey Worst: Dazed and Confused

When Matt shifted into the role of ‘70s skeezebag David Wooderson, his slimy ‘stache, sideburns, and Anton Chigurh-like look dazed and confused many hair mavens.

UNIVERSAL PICTURES/Kobal/Wireimage.com

30/31 Angelina Jolie Best: Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Unfortunately for Jennifer Aniston , Angelina Jolie knocked the socks off her costar Brad Pitt with her sexy bedhead.

20th Century Fox Distribution

31/31 Angelina Jolie Worst: Hackers

Agreeing to have her hair hacked into a pitiful pixie cut was Angie’s worst silver screen decision until she agreed to reprise her role as Lara Croft in Tomb Raider’s terrible sequel.

UNITED ARTISTS/Kobal/Wireimage.com

