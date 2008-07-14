News

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Draco Malfoy

1/24 Draco Malfoy

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

2/24 Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson

Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

3/24 Jim Broadbent and Emma Watson

Jim Broadbent and Emma Watson in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

4/24 Director David Yates

Director David Yates, Daniel Radcliffe and Bonnie Wright on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

5/24 Draco Malfoy

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

6/24 Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

7/24 Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe

Young wizards Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

8/24 Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

9/24 Michael Gambon and Daniel Radcliffe

Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

10/24 Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

11/24 Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, Amelda Brown, Michael Gambon

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as the young Tom Riddle, Amelda Brown as Mrs. Cole, and Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

12/24 Director David Yates

Director David Yates, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

13/24 Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore

Michael Gambon as Albus Dumbledore in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

14/24 Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Tom Riddle

Hero Fiennes-Tiffin as Tom Riddle in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

15/24 Alan Rickman, Helena Bonham Carter and Melen McCrory

Alan Rickman as Severus Snape, Helena Bonham Carter as Bellatrix Lestrange and Helen McCrory as Narcissa Malfoy in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

16/24 Michael Gambon and director David Yates

Michael Gambon and director David Yates on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

17/24 Jim Broadbent and Daniel Radcliffe

Jim Broadbent as Horace Slughorn and Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2009

Warner Bros. Pictures

18/24 Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

19/24 Ron Weasley

Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

20/24 Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

21/24 Jim Broadbent

Jim Broadbent and Daniel Radcliffe in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

22/24 Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith and Daniel Radcliffe in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

23/24 Luna Lovegood

Evanna Lynch as Luna Lovegood in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

24/24 Professor Dumbledore

Michael Gambon as Professor Dumbledore in Warner Bros. Pictures' Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - 2008

Warner Bros. Pictures

