Mamma Mia - London Premiere

Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

1/29 Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

2/29 Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

3/29 Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

4/29 Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

5/29 Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

Amanda Seyfried and Meryl Streep at the New York premiere of Mamma Mia! - 07/16/2008

6/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Meryl Streep at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Dave Hogan, Getty Images

7/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Dominic Cooper at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Ferdaus Shamim, Wireimage.com

8/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Christine Baranski at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Dave M. Bennet, Getty Images

9/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Meryl Streep at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Mike Lusmore, Getty Images

10/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Amanda Seyfried at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Ferdaus Shamim, Wireimage.com

11/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Mike Marsland, Wireimage.com

12/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Colin Firth at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

13/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Colin Firth and guest at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Ferdaus Shamim, Wireimage.com

14/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Pierce Brosnan at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Mike Marsland, Wireimage.com

15/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Christine Baranski and guests at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Jon Furniss, Wireimage.com

16/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Amanda Seyfried at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Mike Marsland, Wireimage.com

17/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Amanda Seyfried at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Jon Furniss, Wireimage.com

18/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Jon Furniss, Wireimage.com

19/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Pierce Brosnan at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Jon Furniss, Wireimage.com

20/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Colin Firth at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Jon Furniss, Wireimage.com

21/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Meryl Streep and Julie Waters at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Jon Furniss, Wireimage.com

22/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Dominic Cooper , Colin Firth , Tom Hanks , Rita Wilson and Stellen Skarsgard at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

David M. Benett, Getty Images

23/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Mike Marsland, Wireimage.com

24/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Christine Baranski at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Mike Marsland, Wireimage.com

25/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Stellen Skarsgard at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Mike Marsland, Wireimage.com

26/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Meryl Streep at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Ferdaus Shamin, Wireimage.com

27/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Colin Firth and guest at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Jon Furniss, Wireimage.com

28/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Jon Furniss, Wireimage.com

29/29 Mamma Mia London Premiere

Stellen Skarsgard at the London premiere of Mamma Mia

Dave M. Benett, Getty Images

