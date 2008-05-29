News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

You Don't Mess With the Zohan

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Adam Sandler in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

2/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Adam Sandler in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

3/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Emmanuelle Chriqui and Adam Sandler in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

4/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Adam Sandler and Director Dennis Dugan on the set of 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

5/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Emmanuelle Chriqui in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

6/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Adam Sandler and Lainie Kazan in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

7/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

John Turturro in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

8/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Rob Schneider in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

9/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Emmanuelle Chriqui in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

10/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

John Turturro , Adam Sandler and Emmanuelle Chriqui in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

11/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Adam Sandler in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

12/12 You Don't Mess With the Zohan

Adam Sandler in 'You Don't Mess With the Zohan'

Sony Pictures Releasing

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure