Katherine Heigl - Career In Photos

Katherine Heigl

1/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and James Marsden in 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 2008

20th Century Fox

2/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

3/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

4/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl, Leslie Mann, Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

5/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

6/59 Katherine Heigl

Leslie Mann and Katherine Heigl in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

7/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

8/59 Katherine Heigl

Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

9/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

10/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

11/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

12/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl in 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 2008

20th Century Fox

13/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

14/59 Katherine Heigl

Johnny Knoxville, Katherine Heigl and Steve Prince in Fox Searchlight's The Ringer - 2005

Fox Searchlight

15/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Johnny Knoxville in Fox Searchlight's The Ringer - 2005

Fox Searchlight

16/59 Katherine Heigl

Johnny Knoxville and Katherine Heigl in Fox Searchlight's The Ringer - 2005

Fox Searchlight

17/59 Katherine Heigl

Nick Stabile and Katherine Heigl in Universal's Bride Of Chucky - 1998

Universal

18/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Director Anne Fletcher at the Los Angeles premiere of 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 7/01/2008

Lester Cohen, WireImage.com

19/59 Katherine Heigl

Edward Burns and Katherine Heigl at the Los Angeles premiere of 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 7/01/2008

Lester Cohen, WireImage.com

20/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelley at the Los Angeles premiere of 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 7/01/2008

Lester Cohen, WireImage.com

21/59 Katherine Heigl

Los Angeles premiere of 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 7/01/2008

Mark Sullivan, WireImage.com

22/59 Katherine Heigl

Westwood premiere of Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 21/5/2007

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage.com

23/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl in 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 2008

20th Century Fox

24/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and at-the-time fiance Josh Kelley at the Westwood premiere of Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 21/5/2007

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage.com

25/59 Katherine Heigl

Westwood premiere of MGM's Legally Blonde - 26/2/2001

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage.com

26/59 Katherine Heigl

Hollywood premiere of Warner Brothers' Valentine - 1/2/2001

Pierre Leloup/WireImage.com

27/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Tyke at the Century City premiere of Destination Films' Thomas and The Magic Railroad - 22/7/2000

Steve Granitz/Wireimage.com

28/59 Katherine Heigl

13th Annual SAG Awards in Los Angeles - 28/1/2007

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

29/59 Katherine Heigl

6th Annual GM's - Hollywood, CA - 20/2/2007

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

30/59 Katherine Heigl

6th Annual GM's - Hollywood, CA - 20/2/2007

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage.com

31/59 Katherine Heigl

64th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, CA - 15/1/07

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

32/59 Katherine Heigl

64th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, CA - 15/1/07

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

33/59 Katherine Heigl

Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, CA - 28/1/07

Jeff Vespa, Wireimage.com

34/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl in 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 2008

20th Century Fox

35/59 Katherine Heigl

Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, CA - 28/1/07

Jeff Vespa, Wireimage.com

36/59 Katherine Heigl

Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, CA - 28/1/07

Lester Cohen, Wireimage.com

37/59 Katherine Heigl

63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, CA - 16/1/07

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

38/59 Katherine Heigl

63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, CA - 16/1/07

Jeff Vespa, WireImage.com

39/59 Katherine Heigl

63rd Annual Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, CA - 16/1/07

Jeff Vespa, WireImage.com

40/59 Katherine Heigl

Movieline's Hollywood Life 9th Annual Young Hollywood Awards - 22/4/2007

Jeff Vespa, WireImage.com

41/59 Katherine Heigl

Movieline's Hollywood Life 9th Annual Young Hollywood Awards - 22/4/2007

Jeff Vespa, WireImage.com

42/59 Katherine Heigl

2007 Sundance Film Festival, Park City, UT - 21/1/2007

Brian Ach, WireImage.com

43/59 Katherine Heigl

The 33rd Annual People's Choice Awards, Los Angeles, CA - 9/1/2007

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage.com

44/59 Katherine Heigl

2007 Sundance Film Festival, Park City, UT - 21/1/2007

Todd Williamson, WireImage.com

45/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl in 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 2008

20th Century Fox

46/59 Katherine Heigl

64th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Beverly Hills, CA - 15/1/07

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

47/59 Katherine Heigl

Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, CA - 28/1/07

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

48/59 Katherine Heigl

Screen Actors Guild Awards, Los Angeles, CA - 28/1/07

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage.com

49/59 Katherine Heigl

The 33rd Annual People's Choice Awards, Los Angeles, CA - 9/1/2007

Gregg DeGuire, WireImage.com

50/59 Katherine Heigl

58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Arrivals, Los Angeles, CA - 27/8/2006

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

51/59 Katherine Heigl

58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Arrivals, Los Angeles, CA - 27/8/2006

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

52/59 Katherine Heigl

58th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Arrivals, Los Angeles, CA - 27/8/2006

Steve Granitz, WireImage.com

53/59 Katherine Heigl

TV Guide Emmy After Party, Los Angeles, CA - 27/8/2006

John Shearer, WireImage.com

54/59 Katherine Heigl

Movieline's Hollywood Life 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards - 1/5/2005

Jeff Vespa, WireImage.com

55/59 Katherine Heigl

Movieline's Hollywood Life 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards - 1/5/2005

Jeff Vespa, WireImage.com

56/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl in 20th Century Fox's 27 Dresses - 2008

20th Century Fox

57/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl in Streaming Hot Coffee's Caffeine - 2007

Streaming Hot Coffee

58/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Leslie Mann in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

59/59 Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl and Seth Rogen in Universal Pictures' Knocked Up - 2007

Universal Pictures

