The Lovely Bones: Heaven Bound

The Lovely Bones

1/11 The Lovely Bones

Saoirse Ronan stars as Susie Salmon, in "The Lovely Bones," the story of a young girl, who is brutally raped and murdered, and watches the effects of her death on her family from Heaven. Directed by the acclaimed Peter Jackson, "The Lovely Bones" is released on 26th December.

DreamWorks Pictures

2/11 The Lovely Bones

Susie views how her family is effected by her murder from Heaven. She sees her parents drift apart, her father become obsessed with vengeance and her sister grow into the woman she would never be. She herself must weigh her desire for vengeance against her desire for her family to heal. Susie's parents are played by Oscar winner, Rachel Weisz and Mark Wahlberg plays her father.

DreamWorks Pictures

3/11 The Lovely Bones

Mark Wahlberg plays Jack Salmon, Susie's father in "The Lovely Bones," which opens on 26th December.

DreamWorks Pictures

4/11 The Lovely Bones

The film is an adaption of the best selling book of the same name by Alice Sebold which received a great deal of critical praise when it was released due to its unconventional plot line.

DreamWorks Pictures

5/11 The Lovely Bones

Oscar winner, director, Peter Jackson secured the book rights to make an adaption of the film after he read it. He said the reader has "an experience when you read the book that is unlike any other. I don't want the tone or the mood to be different or lost in the film."

DreamWorks Pictures

6/11 Saoirse Ronan

The lead role of Susie Salmon is played by Saoirse Ronan. Ronan who starred in "Atonement," reminded Jackson of a young Cate Blanchett who he had worked with in "Lord of the Rings."

DreamWorks Pictures

7/11 The Lovely Bones

Oscar Winner, Rachel Weisz, plays Abigail Salmon, seen here in a scene from "The Lovely Bones." The film opens on 26th December.

Matt Mueller/DreamWorks Pictures

8/11 The Lovely Bones

Susie Salmon with her father, Jack Salmon in a scene from "The Lovely Bones." The role of Jack Salmom was originally cast with Ryan Gosling but after inital testing didnt proceed well, Mark Wahlberg stepped into the role.

DreamWorks Pictures

9/11 The Lovely Bones

The score for the film was composed by legendary English music producer, Brian Eno. Jackson had originally contacted Eno to use two of his songs however, Eno asked if he could compose the entire score.

DreamWorks Pictures

10/11 Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson and lead actor, Saoirse Ronan setting up a scene during filming of "The Lovely Bones." The film was filmed on location in New Zealand and Pennysylvania.

by DreamWorks Pictures

11/11 The Lovely Bones

The Lovely Bones is released on Boxing Day, 26th December.

DreamWorks Pictures

