2/11 The Lovely Bones

Susie views how her family is effected by her murder from Heaven. She sees her parents drift apart, her father become obsessed with vengeance and her sister grow into the woman she would never be. She herself must weigh her desire for vengeance against her desire for her family to heal. Susie's parents are played by Oscar winner, Rachel Weisz and Mark Wahlberg plays her father.

DreamWorks Pictures