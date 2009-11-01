News

Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute

Renee Zellweger

1/15 Renee Zellweger

Elle held their annual Women in Hollywood Tribute which was a star studded affair attended by the cream of Hollywood stars. Renee Zellweger looking painfully thin in a strapless red dress, was an honoree alongside Katie Holmes, Emily Blunt, Julianne Moore and Robin Wright Penn.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

2/15 Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes was honoured alongside other prominent women at Elle's Annual Women In Hollywood Tribute which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on October 19.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

3/15 Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger was in attendance at this year's Elle Tribute to Women in Hollywood party. Hollywood's most glamorous women stepped out for the event.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

4/15 Robin Wright Penn

Robin looking business like in a tailored black suit was amongst the list of nominees that were honoured at the Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

5/15 Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt has been busy this year with the release of "Young Victoria" as well as "The Wolfman." due out next year. Emily was an honouree at event and looked amazing in a cream coloured shift dress.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

6/15 Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin was hilarious as host for the evening and made many quips during the evening's proceedings.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

7/15 Julianne Moore

Julianne Moore was an honouree at the Elle Women In Hollywood event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on October 19.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

8/15 Cat Deeley

Host of US show, "So You Think You Can Dance," Cat Deeley was on hand looking glamourous at the Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute event.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

9/15 Amber Rose

Model Amber Rose at the Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute on October 19.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

10/15 Sofia Vassilieva

Teen actress Sofia Vassilieva who appeared in the recent "My Sister's Keeper" was at the Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

11/15 Miranda Cosgrove

"School of Rock" star Miranda Cosgrove at the 16th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Tribute at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 19.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage.com

12/15 Catherine Hardwicke

"Twilight" director, Catherine Hardwicke, at the Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute party held on October 19th in Beverly Hills.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage.com

13/15 Jenna Elfman

A very pregnant Jenna Elfman at the Elle Women in Film Tribute held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on October 19th.

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage.com

14/15 Julie Andrews

Julie Andrews was the recipient of the L'Oreal Paris Legend Award at this year's Elle Tribute to Women in Hollywood.

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

15/15 aumovies_redcarpet_elletribute

Carol Burnett on the red carpet at the Elle Tribute to Women Event in Hollywood on October 19th.

John Shearer/WireImage.com

