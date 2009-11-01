Elle held their annual Women in Hollywood Tribute which was a star studded affair attended by the cream of Hollywood stars. Renee Zellweger looking painfully thin in a strapless red dress, was an honoree alongside Katie Holmes, Emily Blunt, Julianne Moore and Robin Wright Penn.
Katie Holmes was honoured alongside other prominent women at Elle's Annual Women In Hollywood Tribute which was held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on October 19.
Diane Kruger was in attendance at this year's Elle Tribute to Women in Hollywood party. Hollywood's most glamorous women stepped out for the event.
Robin looking business like in a tailored black suit was amongst the list of nominees that were honoured at the Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
Emily Blunt has been busy this year with the release of "Young Victoria" as well as "The Wolfman." due out next year. Emily was an honouree at event and looked amazing in a cream coloured shift dress.
Alec Baldwin was hilarious as host for the evening and made many quips during the evening's proceedings.
Julianne Moore was an honouree at the Elle Women In Hollywood event held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on October 19.
Host of US show, "So You Think You Can Dance," Cat Deeley was on hand looking glamourous at the Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute event.
Model Amber Rose at the Elle Women In Hollywood Tribute on October 19.
Teen actress Sofia Vassilieva who appeared in the recent "My Sister's Keeper" was at the Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.
"School of Rock" star Miranda Cosgrove at the 16th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Tribute at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 19.
"Twilight" director, Catherine Hardwicke, at the Elle Women in Hollywood Tribute party held on October 19th in Beverly Hills.
A very pregnant Jenna Elfman at the Elle Women in Film Tribute held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on October 19th.
Julie Andrews was the recipient of the L'Oreal Paris Legend Award at this year's Elle Tribute to Women in Hollywood.
Carol Burnett on the red carpet at the Elle Tribute to Women Event in Hollywood on October 19th.
