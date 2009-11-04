The Time Travelle's Wife

"The Time Traveller's Wife" is the story of a Chicago librarian who suffers from a rare disorder that causes him to involuntarily time travel, and the complications it creates for his marriage. Starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. "The Time Traveller's Wife" opens 5th November.
Roadshow Films Australia
Two headbanger dudes with a time machine! That's "Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure." Just goofy, ridiculous fun. But the fun stops here, the sequel is just plain dumb.
DEG Group
"Back To The Future" manages to tackle the cause & effect of time travel, with a lot of corny, good-natured humour. Some say possibly the greatest time travel movie of all time. You be the judge on that one. Michael J Fox is on top form here in the first of the three movies made for Back To the Future.
Universal Pictures
In "12 Monkeys," Bruce Willis is sent from 2035 back to 1996 to prevent a deadly epidemic. Only he arrives in 1990, and everyone thinks he's crazy. He also ends up in World War I before finally making it to 1996. But he does get to fall in love with Madeleine Stowe so the experience couldn't have been that bad.
Universal Films
"Planet of The Apes," is a powerful tale of racial politics and a warning of the human race's destructive nature. While time travel isn't a major plot point throughout the movie, there is no denying the impact it provided at the end.
Twentieth Century Fox
The troubled teenager (Jake Gyllenhaal) in "Donnie Darko" follows the advice of a mysterious giant rabbit in an effort to fix the space-time continuum. Only for the very darkest of time travellers amongst us.
IFC Films
"The Time Machine" tells the story of a progressive scientist who builds a time machine that allows him to travel both into the past as well as the future to see what lies ahead for us in this film adaptation of the classic from H.G. Wells.
DreamWorks Pictures
"Star Trek: First Contact, " some say rivals "Wrath of Khan" as being the best Trek movie. Though time travel provided the framework for this film, this movie is more about action and intrigue than time travel.
Paramount Pictures
In "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," Arnold returns in this sequel to Terminator, but this time as the good-guy in an effort to serve as the protector of John Conner. He has an important role in our future, and machines have sent back the new and improved T-1000 Terminator to make sure that he dies in the past. By doing this, he will no longer have an impact on the future. This is the most action-packed of the time-travel movies out there. Arnie is at his best, and will stop at nothing to protect John Conner. Robert Patrick does well as the T-1000 who is relentless in his pursuit of "The Terminator." The film did a good job exploring the "inevitable future" aspect of time travel.
TriStar/The Kobal Collection, WireImage
In "The Butterfly Effect," Ashton Kutcher plays a character who has gone through his life blocking harmful memories of significant events in his life. As he grows up, he finds a way to remember these lost memories and a supernatural way to alter his life. Kutcher, even with his bad acting manages to carry the story, and extremely interesting plot to a climactic conclusion that makes it one of the best time-travel movies ever.
WireImage.com