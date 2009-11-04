The Time Travelle's Wife

9/10 the-terminator-judgement-day-15f2ahe.jpg

In "Terminator 2: Judgement Day," Arnold returns in this sequel to Terminator, but this time as the good-guy in an effort to serve as the protector of John Conner. He has an important role in our future, and machines have sent back the new and improved T-1000 Terminator to make sure that he dies in the past. By doing this, he will no longer have an impact on the future. This is the most action-packed of the time-travel movies out there. Arnie is at his best, and will stop at nothing to protect John Conner. Robert Patrick does well as the T-1000 who is relentless in his pursuit of "The Terminator." The film did a good job exploring the "inevitable future" aspect of time travel.

