Actress Kelly Preston (dressed as a reindeer, in case you weren't sure) performs in 'The Reindeer Audition' during the Church of Scientology's Christmas Stories XIV 'An Evening of Holiday Joy' at the Church of Scientology Centre on December 2, 2006 in Hollywood. Husband John Travolta (who we are sure was dressed as Rudolph, watched his wife proudly from the audience).

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for COS