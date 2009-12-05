Paris Hilton was in a festive mood and little santa dress whilst at the same time flogging her new fragrance "Sirens" at Macys in California on December 3, 09.
Todd Williamson/WireImage.com
Katy Perry, always up for a costume change and in the mood during the silly season got the audience going with her santa costume. She's performing during the ski winter opening on November 28, 09 in Ischgl, Austria.
Getty Images/MLS/Getty Images
Katy Perry serenaded the crowd with a few Xmas carols during the ski winter opening on November 28, 2009 in Ischgl, Austria.
Getty Images/MLS/Getty Images
Jay-Z channeling more of a cuddly santa than hard gangsta look. Let's hope his homies dont see this picture, though the guy means well, his giving out presents to kids in his old neighbourhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant on December 25, 2005 in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Yes Megan Gale thinks it's possible to be sexy and be surrounded by two santa helpers and two wierd looking elves. Megan's at the David Jones Christmas Concert at the Bourke Street Store on November 8, 2008 in Melbourne.
Serge Thomann/WireImage.com
Ben Affleck assures us he wants to be taken seriously as an actor, which is why he wears this cute hat during the silly season.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Sophie Monk didnt get the invitation saying "Dress Christmassy." This photo was taken just before she was thrown out of the party for not abiding by the dress code.
Vince Valitutti/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker looks none too pleased that Santa is trying to steal the limelight, after all she's the star.
Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Jim Carey tries to walk out of a department store with a christmas tree under his arm with the hope that nobody will see him. Oh damn the horde of photographers foiled his plan.
Getty Images
A young Keira Knightley gets into the festive season, posing in front of a Xmas tree she decorated herself.
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Jamie Foxx and Jimmy Kimmel speak at 'Christmas at The Grove Tree Lighting Celebration' at The Grove on November 21, 2004 in Los Angeles.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Actress Kelly Preston (dressed as a reindeer, in case you weren't sure) performs in 'The Reindeer Audition' during the Church of Scientology's Christmas Stories XIV 'An Evening of Holiday Joy' at the Church of Scientology Centre on December 2, 2006 in Hollywood. Husband John Travolta (who we are sure was dressed as Rudolph, watched his wife proudly from the audience).
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for COS
Liz Hurley is as bright as Santa in her tomato red jacket. She switched on the Cirencester Christmas Lights at Market Place on November 21, 2003 in Gloucestershire.
Steve Finn/Getty Images
Michael Buble gets ready to belt out some Christmas carols at the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Centre on December 2, 2009 in New York City.
Theo Wargo/WireImage.com
Santa doesn't know what hit him when Carmen Electra whispers her Chrissy wishes into his ear.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
New on the pop scene, Selena Gomez is at Disneyland celebrating Xmas, hanging out with 'Santa' Stitch at Sleeping Beauty Winter Castle on November 7, 2009 in Anaheim, California. Selena is also taping a segment for the 2009 Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade
Paul Hiffmeyer/Disney via Getty Images
Eva Longoria and husband Tony Parker pose with their newly purchased Xmas tree.
WireImage.com
Now isn't that a charming and pleasant photo. Ex US president George W Bush and former first lady, Laura Bush pose in front of a Christmas Tree.
Chris Maddaloni-Pool/Getty Images