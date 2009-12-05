News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Nine UK Premiere: Leading Ladies

Nine Premiere

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket

1/13 nine1-15hjjrh.jpg

"Nine's" leading ladies turned up for the London premiere of their film dressed in an array of stunning ensembles in the effort to outdo each other.

Jon Furniss, WireImage

2/13 nine2-15hjjrk.jpg

Kate Hudson looking stunning on the red carpet at the London premiere her latest film, the musical, "Nine" dressed in a glamourous beaded white Atelier Versace dress.

Jon Furniss, WireImage

3/13 nine5-15hjjrc.jpg

Penelope Cruz, always a red carpet pleaser, turned up to the London premiere of "Nine" in an elegant Ralph Lauren pale blue creation.

Jon Furniss, WireImage

4/13 nine9-15hjjre.jpg

Nicole Kidman seemed to favour a white short suit over a long frock as the other girls did, her outfit seemed a bit under par next to Penelope and Kate.

Jon Furniss, WireImage

5/13 nine4-15hjjrd.jpg

Judi Dench is a ray of sunshine at the London premiere of "Nine" in a vibrant Betty Jackson dress. Judi plays the role of Lili in the film.

Fred Duval, Film Magic

6/13 nine3-15hjjrl.jpg

Judi Dench with her co-stars, Daniel Day-Lewis and Nicole Kidman at the London premiere of their film "Nine" on 3rd December held at the Odeon Leicester Square.

Jon Furniss, WireImage

7/13 nine6-15hjjrk.jpg

Judi Dench, Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller at the London premiere of "Nine" on 3rd December, 2009

Jon Furniss, WireImage

8/13 nine7-15hjjr9.jpg

Penelope Cruz at the London premiere of her film "Nine" on December 3rd, 09. Penelope plays the role of Carla Albanese, in the film, who is Guido Contini's (Daniel Day Lewis') mistress.

Jon Furniss, WireImage

9/13 nine12-15hjjrf.jpg

Nicole Kidman at the UK premiere of "Nine." Nicole plays the role of Claudia Nardi in "Nine," Guido's muse and protege.

Chris Jackson, Getty Images

10/13 nine13-15hjjrb.jpg

Daniel Day Lewis at the London premiere of his upcoming film "Nine." Two time Academy Award winner, Day Lewis plays the role of Guido in the film. Guido is a famous film director who struggles to find harmony in his professional and personal lives, as he engages in dramatic relationships with his wife, his mistress, his muse, his agent, and his mother.

Indigo, Getty Images

11/13 nine14-15hjjrf.jpg

Kate Hudson is dazzling on the red carpet at the UK "Nine" premiere. Kate is Stephanie Necrophuros, the glamorous American fashion journalist.

Indigo, Getty Images

12/13 nine8-15hjjri.jpg

Kate Hudson at the London premiere of Nine on December 3 held at the Odeon Leicester.

Jon Furniss, WireImage

13/13 nine11-15hjjra.jpg

The Noisettes at the London premiere of Nine on 3rd December, 2009

Jon Furniss, WireImage

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date