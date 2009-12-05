10/13 nine13-15hjjrb.jpg

Daniel Day Lewis at the London premiere of his upcoming film "Nine." Two time Academy Award winner, Day Lewis plays the role of Guido in the film. Guido is a famous film director who struggles to find harmony in his professional and personal lives, as he engages in dramatic relationships with his wife, his mistress, his muse, his agent, and his mother.

Indigo, Getty Images