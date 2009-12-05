"Nine's" leading ladies turned up for the London premiere of their film dressed in an array of stunning ensembles in the effort to outdo each other.
Jon Furniss, WireImage
Kate Hudson looking stunning on the red carpet at the London premiere her latest film, the musical, "Nine" dressed in a glamourous beaded white Atelier Versace dress.
Jon Furniss, WireImage
Penelope Cruz, always a red carpet pleaser, turned up to the London premiere of "Nine" in an elegant Ralph Lauren pale blue creation.
Jon Furniss, WireImage
Nicole Kidman seemed to favour a white short suit over a long frock as the other girls did, her outfit seemed a bit under par next to Penelope and Kate.
Jon Furniss, WireImage
Judi Dench is a ray of sunshine at the London premiere of "Nine" in a vibrant Betty Jackson dress. Judi plays the role of Lili in the film.
Fred Duval, Film Magic
Judi Dench with her co-stars, Daniel Day-Lewis and Nicole Kidman at the London premiere of their film "Nine" on 3rd December held at the Odeon Leicester Square.
Jon Furniss, WireImage
Judi Dench, Daniel Day-Lewis and Rebecca Miller at the London premiere of "Nine" on 3rd December, 2009
Jon Furniss, WireImage
Penelope Cruz at the London premiere of her film "Nine" on December 3rd, 09. Penelope plays the role of Carla Albanese, in the film, who is Guido Contini's (Daniel Day Lewis') mistress.
Jon Furniss, WireImage
Nicole Kidman at the UK premiere of "Nine." Nicole plays the role of Claudia Nardi in "Nine," Guido's muse and protege.
Chris Jackson, Getty Images
Daniel Day Lewis at the London premiere of his upcoming film "Nine." Two time Academy Award winner, Day Lewis plays the role of Guido in the film. Guido is a famous film director who struggles to find harmony in his professional and personal lives, as he engages in dramatic relationships with his wife, his mistress, his muse, his agent, and his mother.
Indigo, Getty Images
Kate Hudson is dazzling on the red carpet at the UK "Nine" premiere. Kate is Stephanie Necrophuros, the glamorous American fashion journalist.
Indigo, Getty Images
Kate Hudson at the London premiere of Nine on December 3 held at the Odeon Leicester.
Jon Furniss, WireImage
The Noisettes at the London premiere of Nine on 3rd December, 2009
Jon Furniss, WireImage