maya_rudolph-15i73ss.jpg

Maya Rudolph: Maya has broken out of SNL to appear in the recently released bittersweet Sam Mendes romantic dramedy "Away We Go." The range that Maya shows in the film, proves she'll go far in her career.
Universal Pictures International
Mike Myers: One of the most successful "SNL" movies of all time was the 1992 stoner comedy "Wayne's World," which starred Mike Myers and Dana Carvey as Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar, the dim-witted hosts of a late-night cable access show. The movie launched Mike Myer's film career who went onto Austin Powers fame amongst other comedic roles.
Paramount Pictures
Chris Rock: Chris started his career on Saturday Night Live but moved onto a movie career, starring in hilarious roles in "Dogma & "Nurse Betty," although he has had a few duds along the way such as "Head of State." We hope his 2010 release, "Death At A Funeral" fairs better.
DreamWorks
Adam Sandler: Sandler scored a Golden Globe nod for the drama 'Punch Drunk Love,' but it's his comedies 'Billy Madison,' & 'Happy Gilmore' that are truly golden.
WireImage.com
Eddie Murphy: Murphy got an Oscar nomination for his strong turn as James "Thunder" Early in 'Dreamgirls,' but is best remembered for his comedy classics such as "Coming to America," & "Trading Places."
Paramount Pictures
Andy Samberg: He stole a couple scenes as Paul Rudd's gay brother in the lovable 'I Love You, Man,' and now full blown film success can't be far behind.
WireImage.com
Tina Fey: The "Saturday Night Live" alum and "30 Rock" mastermind has made a successful transition to the big screen with roles in "Big Mama" and recently released "The Invention of Lying." Next we will see her on the big screen teaming up with Steve Carell in "Date Night."
Universal Pictures
Will Ferrell: Ferrell has scored big with film hits such as 'Old School,' 'Talladega Nights' and 'Anchorman.' However, this year's "Land of the Lost" bombed badly for Ferrell. Hopefully next year's "The Other Guys" will be huge for him.
DreamWorks
Bill Murray: He starred in some of the best comedies ever ('Stripes,' 'Caddyshack,' 'Tootsie') and snagged an Oscar nomination for his subtly funny role in 'Lost in Translation.' This legend just seems to get better with age.
WireImage.com
David Spade: He cracked us up in 'Tommy Boy,' won our hearts as 'Joe Dirt' and scored his biggest hit ($89 million) with the animated 'Emperor's New Groove.'
WireImage.com
Billy Crystal: Though the "City Slickers" star has never won an Oscar, the ex SNL star, has hosted the Oscars eight times, which alone is an amazing feat.
WireImage.com
Rob Schneider: It's hard to imagine Rob Schneider as a gigolo, but that was the premise of his 1999 film "Deuce Bigalow." Schneider played a fish tank cleaner who accidentally wrecks the house of a gigolo and is forced to become one in order to compensate him.
Walt Disney Studios Distribution
Chevy Chase: Chase is a veteran comedic actor who started his career on SNL in the role as the 'smart-arse.' He was also the first actor to break out of the TV show and move into film. Since then he has delivered such film gems as 'Caddyshack,' 'Vacation,' 'Fletch,' 'Spies Like Us' and 'Three Amigos.'
Warner Bros. Pictures Distribution
Chris Farley: On "SNL," Farley specialized in a brand of comedy that he described crudely as "Fatty Falls Down." It was hilarious in an "oh my god I hope he doesn't get hurt" kind of way. In film, he achieved iconic status among the frat set for the David Spade buddy comedies 'Tommy Boy' and 'Black Sheep.' However, the comedian's career was cut short suddenly in 1997 when he died of a drug overdose.
WireImage.com
Dan Aykroyd: Aykroyd made the transition to film with the hugely successful and cult classic 'Blues Brothers' and then went on to star in another successful blockbuster, 'Ghostbusters.'
WireImage.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Julia started her career in Saturday Night Live where her bubbly characterisations, made her noticeable to fellow SNL member, Larry David, who asked her to audition for "Seinfeld" to play the role of Elaine Benes, the rest is history.
WireImage.com
Larry David: Larry started his comedic career at Saturday Night Live but went on to partner with Jerry Seinfeld to create the phenomonally successful series "Seinfeld," before making his own outrageously funny TV series, "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and a splattering of films including his latest, the Woody Allen directed, "Whatever Works."
Jessica Miglio/Sony Pictures Classics