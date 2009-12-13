maya_rudolph-15i73ss.jpg

14/17 chris-farley-15i73t9.jpg

Chris Farley: On "SNL," Farley specialized in a brand of comedy that he described crudely as "Fatty Falls Down." It was hilarious in an "oh my god I hope he doesn't get hurt" kind of way. In film, he achieved iconic status among the frat set for the David Spade buddy comedies 'Tommy Boy' and 'Black Sheep.' However, the comedian's career was cut short suddenly in 1997 when he died of a drug overdose.

