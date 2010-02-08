Ewan McGregor and Hilary Swank pose with Hilary's award for actress of the year for her role as Amelia Earhart in the upcoming flick "Amelia." No doubt we will see Hilary on the red carpet for the Academy Awards as a result of her win.
John Shearer, Getty Images
Christoph Waltz poses with his "Inglourious Basterds" co star, Diane Krueger on the red carpet at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards. Christoph won the "Hollywood Supporting Actor Award" for his incredible work in "Inglourious Basterds."
John Shearer, Getty Images
Carey Mulligan and Pierce Brosnan at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October. Carey won a Breakthrough award for her role in "An Education."
John Shearer, Getty Images
Gabourey Sidibe and Taraji P. Henson on the red carpet at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala. Gabourey collected a Breakthrough award for her amazin work in "Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire."
John Shearer, Getty Images
Legend heavyweight actor, Robert De Niro, was honoured with the "Actor" award for his body of work. De Niro will soon be seen in "Everybody's Fine," a remake of Giuseppe Tornatore's Stanno Tutti Bene.
Jon Kopaloff, Film Magic
Bradley Cooper on the red carpet with Sandra Bullock, collected the Comedy Award for his work in "The Hangover" among other films at the Hollywood Film Awards
John Shearer, Getty Images
Kate Beckinsale looking gorgeous on the red carpet at the 13th Annual Hollywood Film Festival held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on 26th October, 2009.
Jordan Strauss, WireImage
Charlize Thereon was glamorous as always on the red carpet for the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October.
Jordan Strauss, WireImage
Marisa Tomei at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October.
John Shearer, Getty Images
Julianne Moore was honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress. Moore is appearing in a stack of new movies including, "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee," "A Single Man," "Chloe," and "The Kids Are All Right."
John Shearer, Getty Images
Diane Kruger looking resplendent on the red carpet at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October.
John Shearer, Getty Images
Michelle Monaghan at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Jordan Strauss, WireImage
Charlize Theron at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October
Jordan Strauss, WireImage