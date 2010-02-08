News

13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala Ceremony

Ewan McGregor and Hilary Swan

1/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Ewan McGregor and Hilary Swank pose with Hilary's award for actress of the year for her role as Amelia Earhart in the upcoming flick "Amelia." No doubt we will see Hilary on the red carpet for the Academy Awards as a result of her win.

John Shearer, Getty Images

2/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Christoph Waltz poses with his "Inglourious Basterds" co star, Diane Krueger on the red carpet at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards. Christoph won the "Hollywood Supporting Actor Award" for his incredible work in "Inglourious Basterds."

John Shearer, Getty Images

3/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Carey Mulligan and Pierce Brosnan at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October. Carey won a Breakthrough award for her role in "An Education."

John Shearer, Getty Images

4/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Gabourey Sidibe and Taraji P. Henson on the red carpet at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala. Gabourey collected a Breakthrough award for her amazin work in "Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire."

John Shearer, Getty Images

5/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Legend heavyweight actor, Robert De Niro, was honoured with the "Actor" award for his body of work. De Niro will soon be seen in "Everybody's Fine," a remake of Giuseppe Tornatore's Stanno Tutti Bene.

Jon Kopaloff, Film Magic

6/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Bradley Cooper on the red carpet with Sandra Bullock, collected the Comedy Award for his work in "The Hangover" among other films at the Hollywood Film Awards

John Shearer, Getty Images

7/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Kate Beckinsale looking gorgeous on the red carpet at the 13th Annual Hollywood Film Festival held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on 26th October, 2009.

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

8/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Charlize Thereon was glamorous as always on the red carpet for the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October.

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

9/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Marisa Tomei at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October.

John Shearer, Getty Images

10/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Julianne Moore was honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards for Best Supporting Actress. Moore is appearing in a stack of new movies including, "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee," "A Single Man," "Chloe," and "The Kids Are All Right."

John Shearer, Getty Images

11/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Diane Kruger looking resplendent on the red carpet at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October.

John Shearer, Getty Images

12/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Michelle Monaghan at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

13/13 aumovies_redcarpet_hollywood

Charlize Theron at the 13th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on 26th October

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

