62nd Annual DGA Awards

Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt

1/12 dga1-15n7ft3.jpg

Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

2/12 brad-pitt-15n7frp.jpg

Brad Pitt at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

3/12 angelina-jol-15n7frp.jpg

Angelina Jolie signing autographs at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Alberto E. Rodriguez, Getty Images

4/12 d4-15n7fsn.jpg

Carey Mulligan, star of "An Education" on the red carpet at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

5/12 james-cameron-and-suzy-amis-15n7fsh.jpg

Director of "Avatar," James Cameron and wife, Suzy Amis at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

6/12 d3-15n7fsb.jpg

Jeremy Renner, star of "The Hurt Locker" is on the red carpet at the

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

7/12 anna-kendrick-jason-reitman-and-jason-bateman-15n7fsb.jpg

"Up In the Air" star Anna Kendrick with director, Jason Reitman and Jason Bateman at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

8/12 kathryn-bigelow-15n7frv.jpg

Kathryn Bigelow who took out the top honour of Best Director at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

9/12 sam-worthington-15n7fst.jpg

Star of "Avatar," Sam Worthington with his girlfriend at the at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

10/12 zoe-saldana-15n7fs5.jpg

"Avatar" star, Zoe Saldana at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

11/12 cher-15n7ft9.jpg

Cher at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

12/12 kiefer-sutherland-15n7fs5.jpg

Kiefer Sutherland at the 62nd Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 30, 2010.

Jordan Strauss, WireImage

