66th Venice Film Festival: Red Carpet Arrivals

Eva Mendez provides some glamour on the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the 66th Annual Venice Film Festival as well as the premiere of "Baaria."
Daniele Venturelli, WireImage
Gorgeous italian hunk, Gabriel Garko at "The Road" held at the Sala Grande during the 66th Venice International Film Festival on September 3rd in Venice
Venturelli/WireImage.com
Director, Tod Haynes on the red carpet for the "Great Directors" photocall on 3rd September, 09 at the 66th Annual Venice Film Festival.
Dominique Charriau, WireImage
The cast and director, John Hillcoat of "The Road," at the Sala Grande during the 66th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2009 in Venice, Italy.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage.com
Director, Ang Lee at the premiere of "Baaria" at the 66th Annual Venice Film Festival.
Daniele Venturelli, WireImage
Eva Mendez looking gorgoeus on the red carpet at the opening ceremony for the 66th Annual Venice Film Festival.
Daniele Venturelli, WireImage
Sexy Viggo Mortensen attends the premiere of his film "The Road" at the Sala Grande during the 66th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2009 in Venice.
Venturelli/WireImage.com
Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee at the 66th Annual Venice Film Festival photocall for their movie "The Road" on 3rd September, 09.
Dominique Charriau, WireImage
Viggo Mortensen at the 66th Annual Venice Film Festival photocall for "The Road" on 3rd September, 09. "The Road" is the epic post-apocalyptic tale of a journey taken by a father and his young son across a barren landscape that was blasted by an unnamed cataclysm that destroyed civilization and most life on earth.
Dominique Charriau, WireImage
Eva Mendes and Nicolas Cage at the 66th Annual Venice Film Festival on 3rd September, 2009
Daniele Venturelli, WireImage
Nicolas Cage at the 66th Annual Venice Film Festival on 3rd September, 2009.
Daniele Venturelli, WireImage
Italian stunner, Laura Torrisi at the premiere of "The Road" at the 66th Venice Film Festival.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage.com