Kate Beckinsale and Drew Barrymore at the American Film Institute Festival 2009 screening of their film "Everybody's Fine" on 3rd November, 2009
Drew Barrymore, looking stunning in magenta on the red carpet at the AFI Festival 2009 screening of her film "Everybody's Fine" on 3rd November, 2009.
Kate Beckinsale, Robert DeNiro and Drew Barrymore at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of "Everybody's Fine" on 3rd November, 2009. The film is a story about a widower who embarks on an impromptu road trip to reconnect with each of his grown children only to discover that their lives are far from picture perfect.
Kate Beckinsale on the red carpet at the AFI Fest 2009 for her film "Everybody's Fine." Kate plays the role of "Amy" in the film due to be released in 2010.
Charlize Theron and Viggo Mortensen at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of "The Road" on 4th November, 2009
Charlize Thereon heightens the bling factor at the premiere of "The Road" at the AFI Fest 2009 on 4th November
Viggo Mortensen at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of his film "The Road". "The Road" has been getting a lot of early award buzz. The film is an epic post-apocalyptic tale of the survival of a father and his young son as they journey across a barren America that was destroyed by a mysterious cataclysm.
Lily Cole who plays, Valentina in "The Imaginarium of Dr Parnassus" is at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of her film on 2nd November, 2009
Verne Troyer at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of "The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus" on 2nd November, 2009. Verne plays Dr Parnassus's assistant and trusted confidant, Percy in the film.
Mariah Carey at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of her film "Precious" on 1st November, 2009. Mariah plays the role of Mrs Weiss in the film.
Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of "Precious" on 1st November, 2009
Newcomer, Gabourey Sidibe at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of her film "Precious" on 1st November, 2009. In Precious Sidibe plays a teen who is enrolling in an alternative high school. The breakout star of "Precious," Gabourey's character, Precious, is abused her entire life by her mother and gives birth to two kids by her father. She is illiterate. She is poor. She is overweight and very insecure. It's a hard role and Gabourey gives an amazing performance which is getting a lot of award buzz. A star to keep an eye out for.
Soul singer, Mary J. Blige at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of Precious on 2nd November, 2009
Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of "Precious" on 1st November, 2009
A dapper Will Smith is at the premiere of "Precious" at the AFI Fest on 1st November, 2009
A very thin looking Paula Abduhl at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of Precious on 1st November, 2009
Bill who provides the voice of Badger, is at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of Fantastic Mr. Fox on 30th October, 2009
Cindy Crawford and her husband Randy Gerber at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of "A Single Man" which is Gucci designer, Tom Ford's debut as film director.
Ginnifer Goodwin at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of "A Single Man" on 5th November, 2009. Ginnifer plays the role of Mrs Strunk in the film.
Gucci designer, Tom Ford makes his directorial debut with his film "A Single Man." Ford also co-wrote the script about an English professor who, after the sudden death of his partner tries to go about his typical day in Los Angeles.
Eva Mendes at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans on 4th November, 2009
Lisa Rinna at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of A Single Man on 5th November, 2009
