Newcomer, Gabourey Sidibe at the AFI Fest 2009 screening of her film "Precious" on 1st November, 2009. In Precious Sidibe plays a teen who is enrolling in an alternative high school. The breakout star of "Precious," Gabourey's character, Precious, is abused her entire life by her mother and gives birth to two kids by her father. She is illiterate. She is poor. She is overweight and very insecure. It's a hard role and Gabourey gives an amazing performance which is getting a lot of award buzz. A star to keep an eye out for.

