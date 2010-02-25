6/20 copmovies_la-confidential_1-15obla6.jpg

L.A. CONFIDENTIAL: You can't find two cops more different in LA in the 1950s: Volatile Bud White (Russell Crowe) thinks with his fists, while straight arrow Ed Exley (Guy Pearce) follows procedure, even at the cost of his fellow officers. That makes him the most hated man in the LAPD, until he draws and quickly solves, the biggest case of his life, the Night Owl Murders. When he and White, separately, begin to look deeper into the case, we wait for the terrific moment of impact when their investigative courses collide and these two forces realise they're on the same side.

Regency Enterprises