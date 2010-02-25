COP OUT: The latest in a long line of cop flicks, "Cop Out" stars Bruce Willis, no stranger to the police world, having played other cop roles. "Cop Out" is a comedy about a veteran NYPD cop whose rare baseball card is stolen. Since it's his only hope to pay for his daughter's upcoming wedding, he recruits his partner (Tracy Morgan), to track down the thief.
POLICE ACADEMY: It's not your hard hitting cop stuff, in fact it's a classic spoof of a cop movie. But you can't mention the best cop films and leave "Police Academy" off the list. The film starred a large ensemble cast including Steve Guttenberg, Michael Winslow and Kym Cattral to name a few and told the story of how a group of good-hearted but incompotent misfits enter the police academy, but the instructors there are not going to put up with their pranks.
DIRTY HARRY: Even if you've never seen 'Dirty Harry,' you know his scowl, the glint in his eye, the knowing sneer as he challenges a nameless criminal who's stupid enough to point a gun at San Francisco's most trigger-happy cop. Dirty Harry has an admirable distaste for police protocol especially when he asks through gritted teeth, "Do you feel lucky, punk?"
LETHAL WEAPON: Buddy cop movie all the way, and this is one of the best. Part action, part comedy, 1987's "Lethal Weapon" led the way for buddy cop movies. Mel Gibson and Danny Glover star as a couple of detectives who become embroiled with a private ops team that's smuggling drugs from Southeast Asia into America. Funny as well as including some of the best action sequences ever filmed.
BEVERLY HILLS COP: Detroit homicide detective Foley has that million-dollar smile and a platinum laugh to go with it. But humour is just one tool he wields in his tireless quest of Victor Maitland, the drug lord who masterminded the shooting death of his best friend. The stodgy officers assigned by the Beverly Hills PD to baby-sit Foley end up receiving stolen hotel bathrobes for their diligence.
L.A. CONFIDENTIAL: You can't find two cops more different in LA in the 1950s: Volatile Bud White (Russell Crowe) thinks with his fists, while straight arrow Ed Exley (Guy Pearce) follows procedure, even at the cost of his fellow officers. That makes him the most hated man in the LAPD, until he draws and quickly solves, the biggest case of his life, the Night Owl Murders. When he and White, separately, begin to look deeper into the case, we wait for the terrific moment of impact when their investigative courses collide and these two forces realise they're on the same side.
DIE HARD: Plenty of explosions and plenty of gunfire, too. That's what this 1988 film had to offer, as well as plenty of great one-liners from star Bruce Willis. "Die Hard" is one of the best action movies out of the '80s. The lead villain, Hans Gruber, was memorably played by Alan Rickman. Willis, playing cop John McClane, who finds himself trapped inside a building that has been taken over by terrorists.
THE FUGITIVE: Harrison Ford turns in a stellar performance as escaped convict, Richard Kimble, wrongly accused of his wife's murder. Hot on his heels is U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard, masterfully portrayed by Tommy Lee Jones. Great train-bus wreck scene plus the classic desperately suicidal leap from the top of a dam keep the action rolling.
BAD BOYS: Buddy cop movie, "Bad Boys," had Mike Lowery (Will Smith) and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) as two hip detectives protect a murder witness while investigating a case of stolen heroin.
SEVEN: Almost more of a horror movie, 1995's"Seven" is still technically a cop movie. Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman are big city detectives trying to catch a serial killer who uses the Seven Deadly Sins as tokens in his slayings. One of the darkest movies of the 1990s, and it has one of the strongest endings ever.
FACE/OFF: John Travolta plays FBI agent Sean Archer, while Nicolas Cage is his nemesis, Castor Troy. Following an only-in-Hollywood surgical procedure, both men end up switching faces and roles. Zany as hell and filled with action, you won't want to miss an Olivia Newton-John version of "Over the Rainbow" during an intense shootout.
MAD MAX: George Miller's futuristic action tale put Mel Gibson on the map. Gibson stars as a cop whose family is killed by a vicious gang so he sets out for revenge.
HEAT: Veteran Lieutenant, Vincent Hanna is tracking high-level thief, Niel McCauley as he prepares for another job with his crew. With superb performances by Robert De Niro and Al Pacinok this is one brilliant cop flick.
SERPICO: Gritty authenticity is in every frame of this real-life story of New York City cop whose honesty nearly gets him killed. Frank Serpico (Al Pacino, in one of his most iconic roles) refuses to take bribes like everyone else on the squad does. Taking the case to his superiors is useless as they're just as corrupt as the rank and file. Serpico's decision to go public as a whistleblower makes him the target of every cop on the beat. The film showcased how corruption always goes hand in hand with power.
TRAINING DAY: LAPD cop Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) wants to be a narcotics officer, so he undergoes an on-the-streets evaluation by maverick Detective Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington). What follows is a fast-paced look at the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, with Denzel chewing up every piece of scenery he can get his hands on. The film also features an excellent supporting cast including Tom Berenger, Macy Gray and Eva Mendes.
COP LAND: The sheriff of a suburban New Jersey community populated by New York City policeman slowly discovers the town is a front for mob connections and corruption. Starring Sylvester Stallone and Harvey Keitel.
THE NAKED GUN: Incompetent cop Frank Drebin must stop the evil Vincent Ludwig from killing the Queen Elizabeth II of England. Starring Leslie Nielson.
SPEED: A morally ambivalent cop must remove a bomb planted under a bus that's triggered to explode when its speed drops below 50 mph. Starring Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock.
THE FAST AND THE FURIOUS: Vin Diesel and Paul Walker show off their muscles and muscle cars, while Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez combine equal parts attitude and sexuality. While some audience members were busy drooling over the hot bods in the film, just as many were admiring the assortment of cars ranging from a 1969 Dodge Charger to a 1997 Toyota Supra.
THE UNTOUCHABLES: The story of FBI agent Eliott Ness's obsessive goal to bring down the notorious gangster Al Capone. Starring Kevin Costner and Sean Connery.
