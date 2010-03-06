From Angelina Jolie to Kate Winslet to Penelope Cruz, these big screen beauties have rocked the Oscars red carpet on numerous occasions. Take a look back at some of their award-winning looks.
Nicole Kidman has delivered some fabulous gowns on the red carpet at the Oscars. Designer Balenciaga has always been a favourite of hers from her 2007 scarlet number, to wedding style inspired white gown the year before. In 2004, she favoured Chanel Couture with a pale green figure skimming dress.
The forever stunning Angelina Jolie hasn't always got it right on the Oscar red carpet. When she picked up the Best Supporting Actress gong in 2000 she favoured a gothic creation, however since then she has come on board the fashion wagon wearing a plunging white satin gown with matching wrap from Marc Bouwer in 2004 and last year she was the belle of the ball in a black draped Elie Saab dress.
Charlize Theron has had some winners and a few losers on the red carpet. At the 78th Oscar ceremony she wore a Christian Dior dress which was lovely except for the absolutely huge and completely pointless bow on her shoulder, but the year before she was one of the best dressed in a strapless Dior pale blue gown with a skirt made of tiers of tulle. At the 2004 Academy Awards, the year she won for Best Actress she proved that often the simplest dresses can be the most stylish in a glimmering Gucci floor length gown.
Penelope Cruz has always pleased the punters with her outfits at the Oscars, if a little on the safe side. Last year she wore a vintage cream Balmain dress, and the year before a feather-trimmed Chanel gown. In 2007, Cruz set the standard for Oscar fashion with gorgeous show stopping Atelier Versace gown.
Kate Winslet has always lookd stunning on the red carpet. Last year she not only won the Best Actress award but quite possibly the best dress of the evening in her gun metal gray Yves Saint Laurent gown. She also previously looked stunning in her grecian style mint green one shouldered draped Valentino dress and in a bright blue dress with beaded inset.
Jennifer Lopez has been quite daring with her choice of outfits at the Oscars but she is always someone to watch. She has a fondness for Marchesa but her dress at the 2007 Oscars apperaed to contain far too many diamonds on the neckline. She has also previously chosen a khaki green grecian style draped dress and a very see through two toned Chanel dress to the 2001 Academy Awards.
Cameron Diaz is always a risk taker and took her chances on a gorgeous pale pink draped Christian Dior dress to the 2008 Oscars. Her very angular, structured Valentino white dress at the 2007 Oscars was a bit hit and miss but in 2002 Diaz chose to buck the trend and wear a printed Emanuel Ungaro gorgeous gown although she was reprimanded for her messy bed head hair.
Cate Blanchett is a goddess who never seems to put a foot wrong with her fashion sense even though she is a huge risk taker. In 2007 she was elegant in a metallic Armani Prive gown, In 2008 she was pregnant with her third child but that didnt stop her wearing sky high heels and a gorgeous purple Dries Van Noten dress with detailing. When Cate won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role as Kathryn Hepburn in "The Aviator," she looked amazing in a pale yellow Valentino gown with burgundy accents at the 2005 Academy Awards.
Anne Hathaway may be young but she has already made a huge fashion statement at previous Oscar shows. In 2008 she wore a gorgeous red Marchesa gown. In 2007 she wore a white Valentino gown with black bow. But in 2009 she shone on the red carpet in a silver Armani Prive gown.
Sandra Bullock has really found her fashion feet at the Oscars. In 2006 she picked a gown with pockets, a navy gown by Angel Sanchez. In 2004 she wore a long white princess gown adorned with feathers and prior to that a very sexy off the shoulder long black dress.
Reese Witherspoon put designer Olivier Theyskens on the map with this gorgeous deep purple Nina Ricci by Olivier Theyskens gown that she wore to the 2007 Oscars. The year that Reese won the Best Actress award for her role in "Walk The Line" her outfit wasn't so sleek and sexy, it was more sweet and innocent with a vintage 1955 Christian Dior dress. Previously she wore a stunning black retro style dress to the Oscars.
In 2002 Halle Berry won the Best Actress award. Her outfit that night was also voted the Best Dress for the Elie Saab net and embroidery topped creation she wore. Berry has also previously worn a lilac, one shouldered Marchesa gown and last year she wore a strapless black and gold tulle Marchesa gown.
Renee Zellweger knows a good thing when she sees it and likes to stick to designer Carolina Herrera. At the 2008 Oscars she wore a draped, sparkling, cream Herrera gown. In 2003 Renee was up for the Best Actor gong in a crimson chiffon number by Herrera and in 2004 when she did actually win the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in "Cold Mountain" she again chose a pure white draped dress by Herrera.
Julia Roberts' 2001 vintage Valentino dress has gone down in history as one of the best Oscar outfits ever. It was the same year that Julia took home the Best Actress award for her role in "Erin Brokovitch." Roberts kept it simple in 2002 with a black, slashed Armani gown and in 2004 she girlied it up in a champagne satin dress by Georgio Armani.
Jennifer Garner's orange vintage Valentino dress at the 2004 Oscars was taking a big chance but the star could get away with it. In 2008 she wore a black strapless Oscar De La Renta dress and previous to that a gorgeous plunging white sparkling dress.
