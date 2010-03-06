4/16 charlizet-15p3ts1.jpg

Charlize Theron has had some winners and a few losers on the red carpet. At the 78th Oscar ceremony she wore a Christian Dior dress which was lovely except for the absolutely huge and completely pointless bow on her shoulder, but the year before she was one of the best dressed in a strapless Dior pale blue gown with a skirt made of tiers of tulle. At the 2004 Academy Awards, the year she won for Best Actress she proved that often the simplest dresses can be the most stylish in a glimmering Gucci floor length gown.

Steve Granitz,Carlo Allegri/Wireimage/Getty Image