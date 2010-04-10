5/7 capitalism6-15s0339.jpg

When the Global Financial Crisis hit, America was in meltdown. Not only was the country failing economically, it seemed to Michael Moore, it was ethically bankrupt as well. And so Michael Moore, set off America to meet the people who were facing the brunt of failure of capitalism.The result is a documentary that spans from the political halls of Washington DC to the foreclosed homes of Moore's home town of Flint, encompasses a range of characters that have to be seen to be believed and yet, despite the subject matter, is surprisingly hopeful.

Paramount Pictures