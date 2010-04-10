Capitalism: A Love Story examines the impact of corporate dominance on the everyday lives of Americans (and by default, the rest of the world). The film moves from Middle America, to the halls of power in Washington, to the global financial epicenter in Manhattan. With both humor and outrage, the film explores the question: What is the price that America pays for its love of capitalism?
"Capitalism" explores the root causes of the global economic meltdown and takes a comical look at the corporate and political shenanigans that culminated in what Moore has described as "the biggest robbery in the history of this country" - the massive transfer of U.S. taxpayer money to private financial institutions.
When the Global Financial Crisis hit, America was in meltdown. Not only was the country failing economically, it seemed to Michael Moore, it was ethically bankrupt as well. And so Michael Moore, set off America to meet the people who were facing the brunt of failure of capitalism.The result is a documentary that spans from the political halls of Washington DC to the foreclosed homes of Moore's home town of Flint, encompasses a range of characters that have to be seen to be believed and yet, despite the subject matter, is surprisingly hopeful.
