Check out the hot "Sex And The City 2" poster artwork, featuring lead star and narrator of the series, Sarah Jessica Parker who plays Carrie Bradshaw. This poster created some controversy initially, as it pictures only one of the four lead stars, leading to speculation of in-fighting between the ladies. "Sex And The City 2" opens on 2nd June.

