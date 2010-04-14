News

Sex And The City 2: Fabulous Four Return

Sex And The City 2

1/16 satc_poster-15sb0p9.jpg

Check out the hot new "Sex And The City 2" poster artwork, featuring all four female lead stars. L-R, Kristin Davis (playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt), Sarah Jessica Parker (playing Carrie Bradshaw), Kim Catrall (playing Samantha Jones) and Cynthia Nixon (playing Miranda Hobbes). "Sex And The City 2" opens on 2nd June.

Roadshow Films

2/16 satc_poster-15sb0p9.jpg

Check out the hot "Sex And The City 2" poster artwork, featuring lead star and narrator of the series, Sarah Jessica Parker who plays Carrie Bradshaw. This poster created some controversy initially, as it pictures only one of the four lead stars, leading to speculation of in-fighting between the ladies. "Sex And The City 2" opens on 2nd June.

Roadshow Films

3/16 satc8-15san7p.jpg

Carrie Bradshaw has always had a quirky fashion style and now we will get to witness her fabulous dress sense when "Sex And The City 2" comes to our big screens in June 2010.

Roadshow Films

4/16 satc5-15san7d.jpg

Kim Cattral, who plays Samantha Jones, looking fabulous during a New York scene in the upcoming "Sex And The City 2". It's hard to believe that the actress is 54 years old when she looks this hot.

Roadshow Films

5/16 satc2-15san77.jpg

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw during a scene from "Sex And The City 2". The thrills continue in the sequel with Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha as they struggle to manage their love lives, friendships and careers.

Roadshow Films

6/16 satc3-15san7j.jpg

Sarah Jessica Parker during filming of "Sex And the City 2". There's trouble ahead for Carrie Bradshaw in the sequel with the news that Penelope Cruz will appear as a sultry temptress who catches Mr Big's eye. Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw catches her husband flirting with Cruz at a bar, prompting her to question her two-year marriage.

Roadshow Films

7/16 satc6-15san7p.jpg

So many clothes, so many decisions! Carrie Bradshaw tries to find just the right outfit in a scene from "Sex And The City 2".

Roadshow Films

8/16 satc4-15san7j.jpg

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis with director Michael Patrick King, who is also the writer of "Sex And The City 2", during a scene in New York City.

Roadshow Films

9/16 satc9-15sb0p8.jpg

All of the four girls in a scene from the upcoming "Sex And The City 2", which opens on June 2nd.

Roadshow Films

10/16 satc10-15sb0p9.jpg

The "Sex and the City" girls in a scene in Abu Dhabi in the upcoming sequel. Carrie happens to meet none other than her ex-boyfriend, Aidan Shaw, at a street market in Abu Dhabi. Aidan, seeing her, gushes: "This is the best mirage I've ever had."

Roadshow Films

11/16 satc11-15sb0p9.jpg

The girls enjoy themselves during a scene in Abu Dhabi in "Sex And The City 2". The sequel opens on June 2nd.

Roadshow Films

12/16 satc12-15sb0p9.jpg

Kim Cattrall during a scene from the upcoming "Sex And The City 2".

Roadshow Films

13/16 satc7-15san7d.jpg

Kristen Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, makes pink cupcakes with her daughter in a scene from the upcoming film.

Roadshow Films

14/16 satc13-15sb0p9.jpg

Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in "Sex And The City 2". The movie opens here on June 2nd.

Roadshow Films

15/16 satc1-15san77.jpg

Mr and Mrs "Big", and a very sexy looking car, in a scene from "Sex And The City 2". The couple has a few relationship issues in the new film. Can the pair sort its problems out? We will have to wait to see.

Roadshow Films

16/16 satc_poster2-15sb0p8.jpg

The original poster artwork for "Sex And The City 2". The film continues the story of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha as they struggle to manage their love lives, friendships and careers in New York City.

Roadshow Films

