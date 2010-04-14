Check out the hot new "Sex And The City 2" poster artwork, featuring all four female lead stars. L-R, Kristin Davis (playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt), Sarah Jessica Parker (playing Carrie Bradshaw), Kim Catrall (playing Samantha Jones) and Cynthia Nixon (playing Miranda Hobbes). "Sex And The City 2" opens on 2nd June.
Check out the hot "Sex And The City 2" poster artwork, featuring lead star and narrator of the series, Sarah Jessica Parker who plays Carrie Bradshaw. This poster created some controversy initially, as it pictures only one of the four lead stars, leading to speculation of in-fighting between the ladies. "Sex And The City 2" opens on 2nd June.
Carrie Bradshaw has always had a quirky fashion style and now we will get to witness her fabulous dress sense when "Sex And The City 2" comes to our big screens in June 2010.
Kim Cattral, who plays Samantha Jones, looking fabulous during a New York scene in the upcoming "Sex And The City 2". It's hard to believe that the actress is 54 years old when she looks this hot.
Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw during a scene from "Sex And The City 2". The thrills continue in the sequel with Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha as they struggle to manage their love lives, friendships and careers.
Sarah Jessica Parker during filming of "Sex And the City 2". There's trouble ahead for Carrie Bradshaw in the sequel with the news that Penelope Cruz will appear as a sultry temptress who catches Mr Big's eye. Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw catches her husband flirting with Cruz at a bar, prompting her to question her two-year marriage.
So many clothes, so many decisions! Carrie Bradshaw tries to find just the right outfit in a scene from "Sex And The City 2".
Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis with director Michael Patrick King, who is also the writer of "Sex And The City 2", during a scene in New York City.
All of the four girls in a scene from the upcoming "Sex And The City 2", which opens on June 2nd.
The "Sex and the City" girls in a scene in Abu Dhabi in the upcoming sequel. Carrie happens to meet none other than her ex-boyfriend, Aidan Shaw, at a street market in Abu Dhabi. Aidan, seeing her, gushes: "This is the best mirage I've ever had."
The girls enjoy themselves during a scene in Abu Dhabi in "Sex And The City 2". The sequel opens on June 2nd.
Kim Cattrall during a scene from the upcoming "Sex And The City 2".
Kristen Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, makes pink cupcakes with her daughter in a scene from the upcoming film.
Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes in "Sex And The City 2". The movie opens here on June 2nd.
Mr and Mrs "Big", and a very sexy looking car, in a scene from "Sex And The City 2". The couple has a few relationship issues in the new film. Can the pair sort its problems out? We will have to wait to see.
The original poster artwork for "Sex And The City 2". The film continues the story of Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda and Samantha as they struggle to manage their love lives, friendships and careers in New York City.
