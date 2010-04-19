To celebrate John Cusack's latest film release, "Hot Tub Time Machine," we take a look back at this leading man's quirky time in film.
John's latest film "Hot Tub Time Machine," is a fun, crazy tale about four grown-up men and hot tub that turns into a time machine. He's pictured here with Clark Duke and Craig Robinson.
John Cusack (here with Woody Harrelson) plays Jackson Curtis in "2012," a film about a cataclysmic global event that brings an end to the world and tells of the heroic struggle of the survivors.
"The Ice Harvest" is a film about thick thieves and thin ice. Cusack plays opposite Billy Bob Thornton again as shady lawyer Charlie Arglist.
John Cusack and Diane Lane starred in Warner Bros. Pictures' "Must Love Dogs," a rom-com about love and dating via the personals columns.
Here Cusack starred in "Runaway Jury" as Nick Easter, a jury member set on swaying the jury in favour of the highest bidder.
Cusack played Eddie Thomas, in 2001's America's Sweethearts. Catherine Zeta-Jones played opposite as his on-off wife for the American public.
Cusack starred opposite Kate Beckinsale in "Serendipity," a film about fate, and its effects on love.
John Cusack (left) stars as Rob Gordon, owner of a semi-failing record store in Chicago. When his long-time girlfriend Laura (Iben Hjejle, right) eventually walks out on him, he examines his failed attempts at romance and happiness in "High Fidelity."
John Cusack starred as Craig Schwartz, an unemployed pupeteer in "Being John Malkovich" alongside John Malkovich and Cameron Diaz.
John Cusack starred opposite Billy Bob Thorton, Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett in 1999's "Pushing Tin," a story about air traffic controllers in New York, and the rivalry to control one of the busiest air spaces in the country.
Here Cusack plays Captain Gaff in 20th Century Fox's "The Thin Red Line," a WWII tale about a squad of American troops battling against the Japanese on Guadalcanal Island.
John Cusack plays Lloyd Dobler in 1989 teen romance, "Say Anything." Lloyd Dobler (Cusack) is a noble under-achiever who wants to date the beautiful and intelligent Diane Court (Ione Skye) against the wishes her father and friends.
