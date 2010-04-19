News

John Cusack: Brat Pack Original

1/13 aumovies_johncusack_1-15snljk.jpg

To celebrate John Cusack's latest film release, "Hot Tub Time Machine," we take a look back at this leading man's quirky time in film.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com

2/13 aumovies_johncusack_3-15snljj.jpg

John's latest film "Hot Tub Time Machine," is a fun, crazy tale about four grown-up men and hot tub that turns into a time machine. He's pictured here with Clark Duke and Craig Robinson.

20th Century Fox

3/13 aumovies_johncusack_4-15snljj.jpg

John Cusack (here with Woody Harrelson) plays Jackson Curtis in "2012," a film about a cataclysmic global event that brings an end to the world and tells of the heroic struggle of the survivors.

Joe Lederer/Columbia Pictures

4/13 aumovies_johncusack_5-15snlji.jpg

"The Ice Harvest" is a film about thick thieves and thin ice. Cusack plays opposite Billy Bob Thornton again as shady lawyer Charlie Arglist.

United International Pictures

5/13 aumovies_johncusack_6-15snljh.jpg

John Cusack and Diane Lane starred in Warner Bros. Pictures' "Must Love Dogs," a rom-com about love and dating via the personals columns.

Warner Bros. Pictures

6/13 aumovies_johncusack_7-15snljk.jpg

Here Cusack starred in "Runaway Jury" as Nick Easter, a jury member set on swaying the jury in favour of the highest bidder.

20th Century Fox

7/13 aumovies_johncusack_8-15snljk.jpg

Cusack played Eddie Thomas, in 2001's America's Sweethearts. Catherine Zeta-Jones played opposite as his on-off wife for the American public.

Columbia Pictures

8/13 aumovies_johncusack_9-15snlji.jpg

Cusack starred opposite Kate Beckinsale in "Serendipity," a film about fate, and its effects on love.

David Lee/Miramax Films

9/13 aumovies_johncusack_10-15snljj.jpg

John Cusack (left) stars as Rob Gordon, owner of a semi-failing record store in Chicago. When his long-time girlfriend Laura (Iben Hjejle, right) eventually walks out on him, he examines his failed attempts at romance and happiness in "High Fidelity."

Buena Vista Pictures

10/13 aumovies_johncusack_11-15snlji.jpg

John Cusack starred as Craig Schwartz, an unemployed pupeteer in "Being John Malkovich" alongside John Malkovich and Cameron Diaz.

USA Films

11/13 aumovies_johncusack_12-15snljj.jpg

John Cusack starred opposite Billy Bob Thorton, Angelina Jolie and Cate Blanchett in 1999's "Pushing Tin," a story about air traffic controllers in New York, and the rivalry to control one of the busiest air spaces in the country.

20th Century Fox

12/13 aumovies_johncusack_13-15snljk.jpg

Here Cusack plays Captain Gaff in 20th Century Fox's "The Thin Red Line," a WWII tale about a squad of American troops battling against the Japanese on Guadalcanal Island.

20th Century Fox

13/13 aumovies_johncusack_14-15snlji.jpg

John Cusack plays Lloyd Dobler in 1989 teen romance, "Say Anything." Lloyd Dobler (Cusack) is a noble under-achiever who wants to date the beautiful and intelligent Diane Court (Ione Skye) against the wishes her father and friends.

20th Century Fox

