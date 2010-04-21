3/10 matt-damon---the-bourne-ultimatum1-15st3sv.jpg

MATT DAMON: Matt Damon is third on the list of hardest working actors in Hollywood. He had eight films which grossed $696 million (including 'The Bourne Ultimatum,' 'Ocean's Thirteen,' and 'The Departed' as well as earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Invictus."

WireImage.com