SETH ROGEN: The hardest working actor in Hollywood in a surprising number one position is 28-year-old Seth Rogen, who has starred in a whopping 10 films, including 'Superbad,' 'Knocked Up,' 'The 40 Year Old Virgin' and a voice in 'Kung Fu Panda,' with a U.S. gross of $892 million, not bad for a self-confessed stoner.
MORGAN FREEMAN: Is in number two position on the hardest working actor in Hollywood. His films earned an incredible $1,168 billion (the highest earner) yet, because he only had nine starring roles, he's the bridesmaid and not the bride.
MATT DAMON: Matt Damon is third on the list of hardest working actors in Hollywood. He had eight films which grossed $696 million (including 'The Bourne Ultimatum,' 'Ocean's Thirteen,' and 'The Departed' as well as earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Invictus."
WILL FERRELL: Will appeared in eight films that earned $607 million (including 'Talladega Nights,' 'Stranger Than Fiction') which made him the fourth hardest working actor in Hollywood.
ROBERT DOWNEY JR: Robert Downey Jr appeared in seven films films that earned him $788 million (including 'Tropic Thunder,' 'Iron Man,' 'The Soloist')
SAMUEL L. JACKSON: Samuel L. Jackson appeared in seven films which earned $700 million at the box office (including 'Snakes on a Plane,' 'Star Wars: Episodes II and III')
SANDRA BULLOCK: Best Oscar and Razzie Winner in the same year, Sandra Bullock, worked on seven films that earned $655 million (including 'The Blind Side,' and 'The Proposal')
MERYL STREEP: The very versatile Meryl Streep, has been extremely hard at work working on seven films that earned $547 million (including 'Mamma Mia!,' and 'The Devil Wears Prada')
SHIA LABEOUF: New kid on the block has wasted no time in moving up the list of hard working actors in Hollywood. Shia worked on 6 films earning $1.3 billion (including 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,' 'Transformers')
CHRISTIAN BALE: Batman himself, Christian Bale rounds out the top ten hardest working actors in Hollywood. His 6 films earned $1 billion at the box office (including 'The Dark Knight,' and 'Terminator Salvation')
