News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

The Hardest Working Actors in Hollywood

Seth Rogen

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket

1/10 seth-rogen---knocked-up1-15st3sd.jpg

SETH ROGEN: The hardest working actor in Hollywood in a surprising number one position is 28-year-old Seth Rogen, who has starred in a whopping 10 films, including 'Superbad,' 'Knocked Up,' 'The 40 Year Old Virgin' and a voice in 'Kung Fu Panda,' with a U.S. gross of $892 million, not bad for a self-confessed stoner.

WireImage.com

2/10 morgan-freeman---invictus1-15st3sp.jpg

MORGAN FREEMAN: Is in number two position on the hardest working actor in Hollywood. His films earned an incredible $1,168 billion (the highest earner) yet, because he only had nine starring roles, he's the bridesmaid and not the bride.

WireImage.com

3/10 matt-damon---the-bourne-ultimatum1-15st3sv.jpg

MATT DAMON: Matt Damon is third on the list of hardest working actors in Hollywood. He had eight films which grossed $696 million (including 'The Bourne Ultimatum,' 'Ocean's Thirteen,' and 'The Departed' as well as earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Invictus."

WireImage.com

4/10 will-ferrell---stranger-than-fiction1-15st3sj.jpg

WILL FERRELL: Will appeared in eight films that earned $607 million (including 'Talladega Nights,' 'Stranger Than Fiction') which made him the fourth hardest working actor in Hollywood.

WireImage.com

5/10 robert-downey-jnr---iron-man21-15st3t5.jpg

ROBERT DOWNEY JR: Robert Downey Jr appeared in seven films films that earned him $788 million (including 'Tropic Thunder,' 'Iron Man,' 'The Soloist')

WireImage.com

6/10 samuel-l-jackson---star-wars-episode-iii-15st3sd.jpg

SAMUEL L. JACKSON: Samuel L. Jackson appeared in seven films which earned $700 million at the box office (including 'Snakes on a Plane,' 'Star Wars: Episodes II and III')

WireImage.com

7/10 sandra-bullock---the-blind-side1-15st3sp.jpg

SANDRA BULLOCK: Best Oscar and Razzie Winner in the same year, Sandra Bullock, worked on seven films that earned $655 million (including 'The Blind Side,' and 'The Proposal')

WireImage.com

8/10 meryl-streep---mamma-mia1-15st3sj.jpg

MERYL STREEP: The very versatile Meryl Streep, has been extremely hard at work working on seven films that earned $547 million (including 'Mamma Mia!,' and 'The Devil Wears Prada')

WireImage.com

9/10 shia-labeouf---indiana-jones-and-the-kingdom-of-the-crystal-skull-15st3t5.jpg

SHIA LABEOUF: New kid on the block has wasted no time in moving up the list of hard working actors in Hollywood. Shia worked on 6 films earning $1.3 billion (including 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,' 'Transformers')

WireImage.com

10/10 christian-bale---dark-knight1-15st3sv.jpg

CHRISTIAN BALE: Batman himself, Christian Bale rounds out the top ten hardest working actors in Hollywood. His 6 films earned $1 billion at the box office (including 'The Dark Knight,' and 'Terminator Salvation')

WireImage.com

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date