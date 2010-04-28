News

Iron Man 2: LA Premiere

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow

1/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_1-15tfdc7.jpg

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

2/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_2-15tfdc8.jpg

Scarlett Johansson at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

3/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_3-15tfdc7.jpg

Mickey Rourke at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

4/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_4-15tfdc6.jpg

Samuel L. Jackson at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

5/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_5-15tfdc8.jpg

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

6/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_6-15tfdc6.jpg

Michelle Monaghan at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

7/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_7-15tfdc6.jpg

Don Cheadle, Kevin James and Steffiana de la Cruz at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Michael Buckner/WireImage.com

8/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_8-15tfdc6.jpg

Susan Downey and Robert Downey Jr. at the Los Angeles premiere of Iron Man 2

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

9/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_9-15tfdc8.jpg

Scarlett Johansson at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2 ."

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

10/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_10-15tfdc7.jpg

Adrien Brody at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

11/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_11-15tfdc5.jpg

Jon Favreau at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

12/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_12-15tfdc7.jpg

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Steve Granitz/WireImage.com

13/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_13-15tfdc6.jpg

Sylvester Stallone and Robert Downey Jr. at the Los Angeles premiere of Iron Man 2

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

14/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_14-15tfdc5.jpg

Samuel L. Jackson and Scarlett Johansson at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

15/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_15-15tfdc8.jpg

Michelle Monaghan at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

John Shearer/WireImage.com

16/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_16-15tfdc5.jpg

Gwyneth Paltrow at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Jon Kopaloff/Film Magic

17/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_17-15tfdc5.jpg

Robert Downey Jr. at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

John Shearer/WireImage.com

18/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_18-15tfdc8.jpg

Dane Cook at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Michael Buckner/WireImage.com

19/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_19-15tfdc8.jpg

Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson and Samuel L. Jackson at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

20/20 aumovies_ironman2_redcarpet_20-15tfdc6.jpg

Dancers at the Los Angeles premiere of "Iron Man 2."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

