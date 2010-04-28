News

Scarlett Johansson: Silver Screen Darling

Scarlett Johansson

1/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_1-15tfn2j.jpg

In celebration of Scarlett Johansson's new movie "Iron Man 2," we take a look at her time on the silver screen. Seen here at the LA Premiere of "Iron Man 2," Scarlett rocked te red carpet in a sculptural white mini.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_2-15tfn2i.jpg

Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff in Paramount Pictures' "Iron Man 2."

Paramount Pictures

3/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_3-15tfn2k.jpg

Scarlett Johansson played Anna, the girl with fewer relationship morals, in New Line Cinema's "He's Just Not That Into You."

New Line Cinema

4/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_4-15tfn2j.jpg

Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson (R) in Columbia Pictures' "The Other Boleyn Girl ."

Columbia Pictures

5/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_5-15tfn2k.jpg

Scarlett Johansson starred as Sondra Pransky, a journalist in mourning over the death of fellow journalist Joe Strombel, in Focus Features' "Scoop."

Focus Features

6/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_6-15tfn2k.jpg

Scarlett Johansson played Olivia Wenscombe in Touchstone Pictures' "The Prestige."

Touchstone Pictures

7/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_7-15tfn2i.jpg

Scarlett Johansson starred as Kay Lake in Universal Pictures' "The Black Dahlia."

Universal Pictures

8/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_8-15tfn2i.jpg

Scarlett Johansson played opposite Jonathan RhysMeyers in DreamWorks Pictures' "Match Point."

DreamWorks Pictures

9/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_9-15tfn2j.jpg

Scarlett Johansson in Lions Gate Films' "A Good Woman."

Lions Gate Films

10/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_10-15tfn2i.jpg

Scarlett Johansson played the boss' daughter in Universal Pictures' "In Good Company."

Universal Pictures

11/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_11-15tfn2j.jpg

Scarlett Johansson went indie for her role as Pursy Will in Lions Gate Films' "A Love Song for Bobby Long."

Lions Gate Films

12/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_12-15tfn2j.jpg

Scarlett Johansson as Francesca in Paramount Pictures' "The Perfect Score."

Paramount Pictures

13/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_13-15tfn2k.jpg

Scarlett Johansson starred as Griet, muse to Johannes Vermeer's famous painting of the same title, in Lions Gate Films' "Girl With a Pearl Earring."

Lions Gate Films

14/14 aumovies_scarlettjohansson_14-15tfn2j.jpg

In the role that brought her to international prominence, Scarlett starred opposite Billy Murray, in Focus Films' "Lost in Translation."

Focus Films

