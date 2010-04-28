In celebration of Scarlett Johansson's new movie "Iron Man 2," we take a look at her time on the silver screen. Seen here at the LA Premiere of "Iron Man 2," Scarlett rocked te red carpet in a sculptural white mini.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson stars as Natasha Romanoff in Paramount Pictures' "Iron Man 2."
Paramount Pictures
Scarlett Johansson played Anna, the girl with fewer relationship morals, in New Line Cinema's "He's Just Not That Into You."
New Line Cinema
Natalie Portman and Scarlett Johansson (R) in Columbia Pictures' "The Other Boleyn Girl ."
Columbia Pictures
Scarlett Johansson starred as Sondra Pransky, a journalist in mourning over the death of fellow journalist Joe Strombel, in Focus Features' "Scoop."
Focus Features
Scarlett Johansson played Olivia Wenscombe in Touchstone Pictures' "The Prestige."
Touchstone Pictures
Scarlett Johansson starred as Kay Lake in Universal Pictures' "The Black Dahlia."
Universal Pictures
Scarlett Johansson played opposite Jonathan RhysMeyers in DreamWorks Pictures' "Match Point."
DreamWorks Pictures
Scarlett Johansson in Lions Gate Films' "A Good Woman."
Lions Gate Films
Scarlett Johansson played the boss' daughter in Universal Pictures' "In Good Company."
Universal Pictures
Scarlett Johansson went indie for her role as Pursy Will in Lions Gate Films' "A Love Song for Bobby Long."
Lions Gate Films
Scarlett Johansson as Francesca in Paramount Pictures' "The Perfect Score."
Paramount Pictures
Scarlett Johansson starred as Griet, muse to Johannes Vermeer's famous painting of the same title, in Lions Gate Films' "Girl With a Pearl Earring."
Lions Gate Films
In the role that brought her to international prominence, Scarlett starred opposite Billy Murray, in Focus Films' "Lost in Translation."
Focus Films