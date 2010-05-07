MR BIG: Aka Big,played by Chris Noth, is a pseudonym used to describe the extremely attractive, sarcastic, and wealthy love interest for Carrie Bradshaw. Their relationship through the entire TV series is complicated, multifaceted and on-and-off. But in the the final episode, Mr. Big realises that life without Carrie is nothing and declares his love for her.
MR BIG: Though Mr Big was as sexy and successful, he was the reason for many of Carrie's breakdowns as he never seemed ready to fully commit to her. During the course of the series he married Natasha, who is ten years younger than Carrie. An affair with Carrie destroys Big's marriage and Carrie's relationship with her other major love interest, furniture designer Aidan.
MR BIG: Mr Big's first name, John, was not revealed until the end of the series finale, and his full name John James Preston not until "Sex And The City."
STEVE BRADY: Steve is Miranda's on and off boyfriend throughout the series since he was introduced in the second season. He eventually marries Miranda at the end of Season 6, after they had a child together at the end of Season 4. He is one of the few men on the show meant to counter-balance all the emotionally unstable men encountered throughout the series, as he is a constant and sensitive male character.
DR. ROBERT LEEDS: Dr. Robert Leeds, played by Blair Underwood is a sports medicine doctor who moves into Miranda's building during season six. He is the seemingly perfect man: successful, sexy, and utterly devoted to her. Robert and Miranda have lots of fun and great chemistry, but when the time comes she is unable to declare her love for him, as she is still in love with Steve.
TREY MACDOUGAL: Trey is an attractive Park Avenue cadiologist with a pedigree and country house; everything that Charlotte has dreamed of. She meets him after falling in the street in front of his taxi and following a quick romance, they marry. When Charlotte realises the night before the wedding that Trey is impotent, she is devastated and her plans to have a family are crushed. The pair break up briefly and make up and then attempt to have children but to no avail and they go their seperate ways with Charlotte acquiring the couple's Park Avenue apartment in the divorce settlement.
HARRY GOLDENBLATT: Charlotte seeks out a divorce lawyer to help her legally once she parts ways with Trey MacDougal. She meets Jewish divorce lawyer, Harry Goldenblatt, who is incredibly attracted to her from the beginning. She is not attracted to him initially, but tries to pursue a sex-only relationship with him, which leads to one of exclusivity and love as opposed to her relationship with Trey, which was reversed in this aspect.
HARRY GOLDENBLATT: After Charlotte's conversion to Judaism and one big argument that sends the couple in separate directions for a few weeks, the two marry and begin trying to have/adopt a child. In the end, they are approved for a Chinese adoption and adopt a girl.
RICHARD WRIGHT: Richard Wright, played by James Remar, is a successful hotel magnate who doesn't believe in monogamy until he meets Samantha. He seduces her, and when their no-strings-attached sexual relationship begins to escalate, both parties struggle to keep their emotional distance. Eventually, they give in and attempt exclusivity, but, being a stranger to monogamy, Samantha is plagued by suspicion at every turn. When she does catch him cheating after spying on him, she breaks up with him, but eventually takes him back after he begs for her forgiveness. In the end, Samantha still has her doubts about Richard, and breaks up with him.
SMITH JERROD: He is a young waiter Samantha seduces. She tries to maintain her usual sex-only relationship with him, but he slowly pushes for something more. He is a wannabe actor whose career Samantha jump starts using her PR connections (including changing his name to "Smith Jerrod" from "Jerry Jerrod"), getting him a modeling job that turns into a film role.
SMITH JERROD: Just when Samantha thinks Smith's age and experiences aren't enough for her, he gives her unconditional support during her fight with breast cancer. In the final episode, Smith flies back from a film set in Canada just to tell her that he loves her, which she counters with "You have meant more to me than any man I've ever known."
AIDAN SHAW: Furniture designer Aidan is Carrie's next serious boyfriend after breaking up with Mr. Big. Their first relationship ends when Carrie confesses, on Charlotte's first wedding day, that she had an affair with Mr. Big. Later in the series, Carrie and Aidan get back together and become engaged. However, Carrie breaks off the engagement when she realises that she is not ready to get married, and he is unwilling to wait for her. Aidan returns in "Sex And The City 2"
JACK BERGER: Jack Berger, played by Ron Livingston, is Carrie's intellectual counterpart, a sardonic humorist writer whose career is cooling down just as Carrie's is heating up. Theirs is a relationship of witty banter and common thoughts, but everything falls apart when his defeated attitude clashes with her success. He memorably breaks up with her on a Post-It: "I'm sorry, I can't, don't hate me."
ALEXSANDR PETROVSKY: Referred to by Carrie as "The Russian", he is a famous artist who becomes Carrie's lover in the final season. He sweeps her off her feet with huge romantic gestures. Her relationship with him brings up all sorts of questions in Carrie's mind about finding love past "a certain age" and whether or not she wants children. When he's preparing to return to Paris for a solo exhibit he invites Carrie to come live with him, which, after deliberating over the decision, finally does, but then realises once in Paris that he wasn't able to give her what she needed emotionally.
ANTHONY MARENTINO & STANFORD BLATCH: Anthony Marentino is a Sicilian-American event planner who becomes close to Charlotte after styling her first wedding. He goes on to style Charlotte's H&G photo shoot, her second wedding and Carrie's book release party. Stanford Blatch is often referred to as the show's "Fifth Lady," and is Carrie's best friend outside of the three women.
