'Get Him to the Greek' Las Vegas Premiere

Russell Brand and Jonah Hill at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Rob Riggle at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Jonah Hill at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Russell Brand at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
David Becker, Getty Images
Holly Madison at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
David Becker, Getty Images
Tom Felton at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Russell Brand at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Rob Huebel at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Paul Scheer at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Matt Goss at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
David Becker, Getty Images
Russell Brand at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek -
Ethan Miller, Getty Images
Laura Croft and Angel Porrino at the Las Vegas screening of Get Him to the Greek
Ethan Miller, Getty Images