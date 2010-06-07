News

Shrek Forever After: Movies Stills

In the final installment of the "Shrek" franchise, "Shrek Forever After," Rumpelstiltskin tricks a mid-life crisis burdened Shrek into allowing himself to be erased from existence and cast in a dark alternate timeline where Rumpel rules supreme.

1/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_1-160ofpk.jpg

Opens in cinemas June 17.

Paramount Pictures

2/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_2-160ofpb.jpg

Rumpelstiltskin, voiced by Walt Dohrn, in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

3/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_3-160ofph.jpg

Donkey (voiced by Eddie Murphy) and Puss in Boots (voiced by Antonio Banderas) in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

4/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_4-160ofq0.jpg

Fiona (voiced by Cameron Diaz) and Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) get romantic in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

5/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_5-160ofpe.jpg

Rumpel and his witches in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

6/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_6-160ofpq.jpg

Rumpel and Shrek face off in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

7/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_7-160ofq6.jpg

Shrek and Fiona play around in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

8/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_8-160ofq0.jpg

Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

9/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_9-160ofpq.jpg

Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

10/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_10-160ofpt.jpg

Mike Myers voices Shrek in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

11/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_11-160ofpn.jpg

Cameron Diaz returns as the voice of Fiona in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

12/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_12-160ofq3.jpg

Eddie Murphy returns as the uncontainable voice of Donkey in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

13/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_13-160ofpt.jpg

Antonio Banderas voices the lovable (if slightly rounder) Puss In Boots in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

14/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_14-160ofq3.jpg

A new lead to the franchise has emerged, with Walt Dohrn as Rumpelstiltskin in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

15/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_15-160ofpb.jpg

Director Mike Mitchell giving direction to Puss In Boots in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

16/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_16-160ofpk.jpg

Puss In Boots hits the milk bottle in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

17/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_17-160ofph.jpg

Fiona and Shrek in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

18/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_18-160ofq6.jpg

Donkey and Shrek get up close and personal in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

19/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_19-160ofpo.jpg

Shrek gets ugly in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

20/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_20-160ofpe.jpg

Hanging out with the crew - Shrek, Donkey and Puss (In Boots) in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."

Paramount Pictures

