In the final installment of the "Shrek" franchise, "Shrek Forever After," Rumpelstiltskin tricks a mid-life crisis burdened Shrek into allowing himself to be erased from existence and cast in a dark alternate timeline where Rumpel rules supreme. Opens in cinemas June 17.
Paramount Pictures
Rumpelstiltskin, voiced by Walt Dohrn, in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Donkey (voiced by Eddie Murphy) and Puss in Boots (voiced by Antonio Banderas) in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Fiona (voiced by Cameron Diaz) and Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) get romantic in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Rumpel and his witches in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Rumpel and Shrek face off in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Shrek and Fiona play around in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Mike Myers voices Shrek in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Cameron Diaz returns as the voice of Fiona in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Eddie Murphy returns as the uncontainable voice of Donkey in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Antonio Banderas voices the lovable (if slightly rounder) Puss In Boots in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
A new lead to the franchise has emerged, with Walt Dohrn as Rumpelstiltskin in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Director Mike Mitchell giving direction to Puss In Boots in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Puss In Boots hits the milk bottle in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Fiona and Shrek in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Donkey and Shrek get up close and personal in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Shrek gets ugly in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures
Hanging out with the crew - Shrek, Donkey and Puss (In Boots) in Paramount Pictures' "Shrek Forever After."
Paramount Pictures