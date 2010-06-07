1/20 aumovies_shrekforeverafter_1-160ofpk.jpg

In the final installment of the "Shrek" franchise, "Shrek Forever After," Rumpelstiltskin tricks a mid-life crisis burdened Shrek into allowing himself to be erased from existence and cast in a dark alternate timeline where Rumpel rules supreme. Opens in cinemas June 17.

Paramount Pictures