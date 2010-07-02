News

"Step Up 3D": Movie Stills

Rick Malambri and Sharni Vinson in Step Up 3-D

1/4 aumovies_step-up-3d_1-162qaoh.jpg

A tight-knit group of street dancers, including Luke and Natalie, team up with NYU freshman Moose, and find themselves pitted against the world's best breakdancers in a high-stakes showdown that will change their lives forever. Rick Malambri and Sharni Vinson co-star in Universal Pictures International's "Step Up 3D."

Universal Pictures International

2/4 aumovies_step-up-3d_2-162qaoh.jpg

Rick Malambri and Sharni Vinson in Universal Pictures International's "Step Up 3D."

Universal Pictures International

3/4 aumovies_step-up-3d_3-162qaoe.jpg

Universal Pictures International's "Step Up 3D"

Universal Pictures International

4/4 aumovies_step-up-3d_4-162qaoe.jpg

"Step Up 3D"

Universal Pictures International

