Ashton Kutcher visited Sydney this weekend for the premiere of his latest action-comedy flick "The Killers," co-starring Katherine Heigl. Here Ashton meets fans at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Mike Flokis/Getty Images