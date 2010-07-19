News

'The Killers' Sydney Premiere

Ashton Kutcher at the Sydney "Killers" premiere

1/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_1-16475kd.jpg

Ashton Kutcher visited Sydney this weekend for the premiere of his latest action-comedy flick "The Killers," co-starring Katherine Heigl. Here Ashton meets fans at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Mike Flokis/Getty Images

2/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_2-16475jr.jpg

Ashton Kutcher arrives at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

3/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_3-16475jr.jpg

Ashton Kutcher is interviewed by James Tobin at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

4/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_4-16475k9.jpg

Director Robert Luketic arrives at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

5/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_5-16475k4.jpg

Ashton Kutcher and Director Robert Luketic arrive at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Mike Flokis/Getty Images

6/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_6-16475k0.jpg

Alexandra Davies arrives at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

7/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_7-16475jn.jpg

Ashton Kutcher plays ball at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Don Arnold/WireImage.com

8/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_8-16475k4.jpg

Sarah Wilson arrives at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

9/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_9-16475jn.jpg

Reigan Derry arrives at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

10/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_10-16475k8.jpg

Kylie Stray and Shannon Ponton arrive at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

11/11 aumovies_red-carpet_killers-sydney_11-16475k0.jpg

Salvatore Coco and Renya Ibrahim arrive at the "Killers" premiere at Event Cinemas George Street on July 18, 2010 in Sydney, Australia.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

