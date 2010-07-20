News

Salt LA Premiere

1/13 Salt LA Premiere

Brad is back to drool worthy status! We are glad he got rid of that rank goatee!

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

2/13 Salt LA Premiere

Co-stars Angelina Jolie and Liev Schreiber attend the premiere with Liev's partner Naomi Watts

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

3/13 Salt LA Premiere

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie look smoking hot on the red carpet!

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

4/13 Salt LA Premiere

Liev Schreiber and his Aussie partner Naomi Watts attend the LA Premiere of Salt

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

5/13 Salt LA Premiere

Angelina Jolie takes the time to sign autographs for adoring fans

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

6/13 Salt LA Premiere

Angelina took time out while walking the red carpet to take photographs with her young fans.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

7/13 Salt LA Premiere

Angelina looked a little too thin and fragile at the LA premiere of her latest flick Salt.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

8/13 Salt LA Premiere

Naomi Watts supports her partner and baby daddy Liev Schreiber at the LA Premiere of his latest flick Salt

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

9/13 Salt LA Premiere

Naomi Watts attends the LA Premiere of Salt

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

10/13 Salt LA Premiere

Can't get enough of Brad! He is attending the premiere of Ange's latest flick Salt

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

11/13 Salt LA Premiere

Angelina's father Jon Voight attends the premiere for her latest flick, does this mean the pair have resolved their issues?

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

12/13 Salt LA Premiere

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie look smoking hot on the red carpet!

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

13/13 Salt LA Premiere

Brad attends the premiere to support his partner Angelina Jolie

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com

