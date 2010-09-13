News

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

1/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

Based on the best-selling illustrated novel "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney, the comedy chronicles the adventures of wise-cracking middle school student Greg Heffley over the course of an academic year.

20th Century Fox

2/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

In cinemas September 23rd

20th Century Fox

3/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

Robert Capron, author Jeff Kinney and Zachary Gordon on set

20th Century Fox

4/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

Based on the best-selling illustrated novel "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney, the comedy chronicles the adventures of wise-cracking middle school student Greg Heffley over the course of an academic year.

20th Century Fox

5/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

Directed by Thor Freudenthal

20th Century Fox

6/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

Based on the best-selling illustrated novel "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" by Jeff Kinney

20th Century Fox

7/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

Kaye Capron and Robert Capron on set

20th Century Fox

8/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

Zachary Gordon and Robert Capron on set

20th Century Fox

9/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

In cinemas September 23rd

20th Century Fox

10/10 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' Stills

Zachary Gordon, Robert Capron and Grayson Russell on set

20th Century Fox

