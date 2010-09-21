News

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Georgie Henley in "The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader"

"The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" details Lucy and Edmund Pevensie's third trip back to Narnia with their cousin Eustace and Prince Caspian. Aboard the royal ship The Dawn Treader, they encounter dragons, dwarves, merfolk, and a band of lost warriors before reaching the edge of the world.

Ben Barnes stars as Prince Caspian in 20th Century Fox's "The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader."

20th Century Fox's "The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader."

20th Century Fox's "The Chronicles of Narnia: Voyage of the Dawn Treader."

