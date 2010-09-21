1/4 aumovies_narnia_voyage_of_dawn_treader_1-169g312.jpg

"The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader" details Lucy and Edmund Pevensie's third trip back to Narnia with their cousin Eustace and Prince Caspian. Aboard the royal ship The Dawn Treader, they encounter dragons, dwarves, merfolk, and a band of lost warriors before reaching the edge of the world.

20th Century Fox