SIGOURNEY WEAVER - "ALIEN 3": The Alien star caused a bit of a ruckus when early photos of the flick first surfaced. When director David Fincher asked Weaver if she was OK with going bald, she reportedly quipped "It's fine with me only as long as I get more money."

