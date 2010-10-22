With "RED" opening in cinemas next week and follicly challenged star Bruce Willis "head-lining" the flick, we though it was time to pay tribute to the chrome dome. BRUCE WILLIS - "RED": What's more bad-ass than an ex-CIA agent? A bald ex-CIA agent forced out of retirement.
SAMUEL L. JACKSON - "SHAFT": Over the years, Jackson has sported a bewildering array of silly 'dos, from his outsized Jheri curls in "Pulp Fiction" to that asymmetrical Afro in "Unbreakable," but in reality he's completely bald. And in the remake of "Shaft," he lets his dome shine.
JASON STATHAM - "CRANK": Chev Chelios gets poisoned, beaten, electrocuted, dropped from the sky, and has his heart removed, so a receding hairline is really the least of his problems.
DEMI MOORE - "G.I. JANE": She's tough, she's bald, and she can whip you in a push-up competition. That can only mean she's GI Jane.
MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY - "REIGN OF FIRE": Despite having an abundant head of hair in real life, when battling fire-breathing dragons, you want to give them a few flammable targets as possible. Hence, McConaughey's chrome dome.
COLIN FARRELL - "DAREDEVIL": The character of Bullseye wears a mask in the comic, but for the movie they thought it'd be better if he had a shaved head and decorative scars. That's one scary baldie.
SIGOURNEY WEAVER - "ALIEN 3": The Alien star caused a bit of a ruckus when early photos of the flick first surfaced. When director David Fincher asked Weaver if she was OK with going bald, she reportedly quipped "It's fine with me only as long as I get more money."
BEN KINGSLEY - "SEXY BEAST": Sir Ben won an Oscar for playing Gandhi, the shorn leader of Indian independence and nonviolence advocate. Eighteen years later, he was nominated again (sans hair too) for playing British thug Don Logan. Think of him as the anti-Gandhi.
PATRICK STEWART - "X-MEN": With his mutant mental powers, Professor X proves that you don't need hair - or even the ability to walk - to be a superhero.
CHOW YUN FAT - "CROUCHING TIGER, HIDDEN DRAGON": Chow Yun Fat dropped his trench coat, shades and virile head of hair for a shaved head, a tunic, and some serious kung fu moves.
MARLON BRANDO - "APOCALYPSE NOW": Much to director Francis Ford Coppola's horror, Marlon Brando showed up on the set of "Apocalypse Now" fat, drunk, and not having read the script. The actor did, however, shave his head for the part.
TELLY SAVALAS - "ON HER MAJESTY'S SECRET SERVICE": Before he solved crimes as Kojak, Savalas took on George Lazenby's James Bond as the criminal mastermind, Ernst Stavro Blofeld.
