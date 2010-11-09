1/11 'Lebanon' Stills

In June 1982 Four young Israeli soldiers are dispatched in a tank to accompany a paratrooper unit into a Lebanese village that has just been air-raided. The mission goes horribly awry and the panicked response leads to miscommunication and subsequent destruction. Shot entirely from inside the tank - claustrophobic and wreaking of testosterone, sweat and fear - the extraordinary sensory quality is amplified by what, for the director, are clearly painful memories.

Rialto Entertainment