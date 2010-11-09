News

'Lebanon' Stills

'Lebanon' Stills

1/11 'Lebanon' Stills

In June 1982 Four young Israeli soldiers are dispatched in a tank to accompany a paratrooper unit into a Lebanese village that has just been air-raided. The mission goes horribly awry and the panicked response leads to miscommunication and subsequent destruction. Shot entirely from inside the tank - claustrophobic and wreaking of testosterone, sweat and fear - the extraordinary sensory quality is amplified by what, for the director, are clearly painful memories.

Rialto Entertainment

2/11 'Lebanon' Stills

Starring Oshri Cohen, Itay Tiran, Yoav Donat, Michael Moshonov, Zohar Strauss

Rialto Entertainment

3/11 'Lebanon' Stills

In cinemas November 25th

Rialto Entertainment

4/11 'Lebanon' Stills

In cinemas November 25th

Rialto Entertainment

5/11 'Lebanon' Stills

5/11 'Lebanon' Stills

Rialto Entertainment

6/11 'Lebanon' Stills

Directed by Samuel Maoz

Rialto Entertainment

7/11 'Lebanon' Stills

In cinemas November 25th

Rialto Entertainment

8/11 'Lebanon' Stills

8/11 'Lebanon' Stills

Rialto Entertainment

9/11 'Lebanon' Stills

Starring Oshri Cohen, Itay Tiran, Yoav Donat, Michael Moshonov, Zohar Strauss

Rialto Entertainment

10/11 'Lebanon' Stills

Directed by Samuel Maoz

Rialto Entertainment

11/11 'Lebanon' Stills

11/11 'Lebanon' Stills

Rialto Entertainment

