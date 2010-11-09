'Lebanon' Stills

In June 1982 Four young Israeli soldiers are dispatched in a tank to accompany a paratrooper unit into a Lebanese village that has just been air-raided. The mission goes horribly awry and the panicked response leads to miscommunication and subsequent destruction. Shot entirely from inside the tank - claustrophobic and wreaking of testosterone, sweat and fear - the extraordinary sensory quality is amplified by what, for the director, are clearly painful memories.
Rialto Entertainment
Starring Oshri Cohen, Itay Tiran, Yoav Donat, Michael Moshonov, Zohar Strauss
Directed by Samuel Maoz
In cinemas November 25th
