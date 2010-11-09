'Heartbreaker' Stills

Directed by Pascal Chaumeil
Hopscotch Films
Starring Romain Duris, Vanessa Paradis
Hopscotch Films
Starring Romain Duris and Vanessa Paradis
Hopscotch Films
In cinemas Boxing Day
Hopscotch Films
Alex and his sister run a business designed to break up relationships. They are hired by a rich man to break up the wedding of his daughter. The only problem is that they only have one week to do so.
Hopscotch Films
In cinemas Boxing Day
Hopscotch Films
Alex and his sister run a business designed to break up relationships. They are hired by a rich man to break up the wedding of his daughter. The only problem is that they only have one week to do so.
Hopscotch Films