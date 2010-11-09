News

'Heartbreaker' Stills

'Heartbreaker' Stills

1/7 'Heartbreaker' Stills

Directed by Pascal Chaumeil

Hopscotch Films

2/7 'Heartbreaker' Stills

Starring Romain Duris, Vanessa Paradis

Hopscotch Films

3/7 'Heartbreaker' Stills

Starring Romain Duris and Vanessa Paradis

Hopscotch Films

4/7 'Heartbreaker' Stills

In cinemas Boxing Day

Hopscotch Films

5/7 'Heartbreaker' Stills

Alex and his sister run a business designed to break up relationships. They are hired by a rich man to break up the wedding of his daughter. The only problem is that they only have one week to do so.

Hopscotch Films

6/7 'Heartbreaker' Stills

In cinemas Boxing Day

Hopscotch Films

7/7 'Heartbreaker' Stills

Hopscotch Films

