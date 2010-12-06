'Catfish' Stills

When New York photographer Nev Schulman receives a painting of one of his photos from eight-year-old Abby, his brother Ariel and filmmaking buddy Henry Joost see the child prodigy as a subject for a documentary.
Hopscotch Films
What starts out as an online friendship with a young fan becomes something more when Nev falls for the kid's 19-year-old sister, and finds out that Abby and her family may not be what they seem.
Hopscotch Films
In cinemas January 27
Hopscotch Films
When New York photographer Nev Schulman receives a painting of one of his photos from eight-year-old Abby, his brother Ariel and filmmaking buddy Henry Joost see the child prodigy as a subject for a documentary. What starts out as an online friendship with a young fan becomes something more when Nev falls for the kid's 19-year-old sister, and finds out that Abby and her family may not be what they seem.
Hopscotch Films