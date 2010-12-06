4/4 'Catfish' Stills

When New York photographer Nev Schulman receives a painting of one of his photos from eight-year-old Abby, his brother Ariel and filmmaking buddy Henry Joost see the child prodigy as a subject for a documentary. What starts out as an online friendship with a young fan becomes something more when Nev falls for the kid's 19-year-old sister, and finds out that Abby and her family may not be what they seem.

Hopscotch Films