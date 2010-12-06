News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

'Catfish' Stills

'Catfish' Stills

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket

1/4 'Catfish' Stills

When New York photographer Nev Schulman receives a painting of one of his photos from eight-year-old Abby, his brother Ariel and filmmaking buddy Henry Joost see the child prodigy as a subject for a documentary.

Hopscotch Films

2/4 'Catfish' Stills

What starts out as an online friendship with a young fan becomes something more when Nev falls for the kid's 19-year-old sister, and finds out that Abby and her family may not be what they seem.

Hopscotch Films

3/4 'Catfish' Stills

In cinemas January 27

Hopscotch Films

4/4 'Catfish' Stills

When New York photographer Nev Schulman receives a painting of one of his photos from eight-year-old Abby, his brother Ariel and filmmaking buddy Henry Joost see the child prodigy as a subject for a documentary. What starts out as an online friendship with a young fan becomes something more when Nev falls for the kid's 19-year-old sister, and finds out that Abby and her family may not be what they seem.

Hopscotch Films

More Galleries

Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Bindi and Chandler's cutest moments ever

Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin enjoy cute beach date