Due in cinema's on Boxing Day, 'The Tourist' is somewhat of a rarity these days in that it stars not just one, but two A-List celebrities as headliners. Depending on the chemistry between the duo, these combinations can either create a soaring success or a miserable mess. Check out the hits and misses of films where A-Listers collide.
MISS: With a 15-strong star-studded line up 'Valentine's Day' was highly anticipated. But despite being the second biggest opening for a romantic comedy film behind 'Sex and the City,' the rom-com was trashed by critics. One described it as a 'greeting card full of sick,' while the 'Miami Herald' described it as like 'surfing through the channels of an all-chick-flick cable service.' Oh dear, maybe this was more of a celebrity multi car pile-up than an A-List collision.
MISS: 'Knight and Day' could have worked (without Cruise) but never really made it off the ground. Critics described it as a blockbuster dud, arguing that the characters were not developed and the Cruise/Diaz duo lacked chemistry. From Couch-man to overplayed Action-man - Cruise can't seem to get it right.
HIT: When Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie teamed up to film 'Mr and Mrs Smith,' it was a match made in cinematic heaven. The Doug Liman directed spy-romp catapulted the careers of the already highly regarded pair to new heights, with the film making $478 million world-wide. Unfortunately for Pitt's wife at the time; Ms Jennifer Aniston, the pairs on-screen chemistry was too much to contain in front of the cameras.
HIT: There's something about Kate Winslet and Leonardo Dicaprio. It happened way back in 1997 in 'Titanic,' and it happened again some 11 years later. While playing a couple in a love-less marriage in the Sam Mendes directed hit; 'Revolutionary Road,' the duo bring 1960's Connecticut to life, with unrivaled chemistry and depth.
MISS: Despite starring two of the country's finest actors and earning a respectable $230 million at the world-wide box office, 'Australia' didn't meet its potential. Mark Naglazas of 'The West Australian' called the movie a film of 'unrelenting awfulness' that 'lurches drunkenly from crazy comedy to Mills and Boonish melodrama in the space of a couple of scenes.' Point made.
MISS: Any movie with a plot involving the rupturing of a space-time continuum is destined to flop. Unfortunately this movie also starred Keavu Reeves who is better suited to driving out of control vehicles. It seems 'The Lake House's one asset, Sandra Bullock, could not save it from it's inevitable demise.
MISS: There couldn't be a worse A-List collision than this. 'Gigli,' directed by Martin Brest, was named the 'Worst Movie of 2003,' and only made $4 million in its opening week despite being made on a budget of $54 million. The flick, starring Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, also won the Razzie award for 'Worst Comedy of Our First 25 Years.' Bennifer split up not long after.
HIT: A romance for the ages, the chemistry between Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan made 'Sleepless in Seattle' a huge success. Off the back of the movie, 'Sleepless in Seattle The Musical' was created and is slated for a mid-2011 opening.
Director Adrian Lyne was onto a winner when he chose Michael Douglas and Glenn Close as the leads of psychological thriller 'Fatal Attraction.' He was A-List elite, she was emerging star, but together they slashed their way to the top.
HIT: Originally written for Steve McQueen and Diana Ross, 'The Bodyguard' grossed half a billion dollars at the box-office and has become a classic. Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner united different sides of the entertainment biz -him movies, her music- and with passionate performances created a fan favourite. Perfect example of when A-List collisions produce something special!
MISS: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton made a hot couple behind the scenes of 'Cleopatra,' especially considering Taylor was married at the time. But the flick was ridiculously over-budget, contained historical inaccuracies and was too long for its 1963 audience.
