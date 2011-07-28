Singing sensation Katy Perry brings her kooky sense of humour - and gorgeous looks - as the voice of Smurfette in the hotely anticipated 'The Smurfs', out September 15. To match her new role, Katy turned up to the MTV Video Music Award Nominations with her natural blonde hair and a super-cute Smurfette-inspired mini! Watch the trailer for 'The Smurfs'
Getty Images/Columbia Pictures
Who could be better to play a bunny that escapes to Hollywood to pursue his dreams of becoming a drummer than Russell Brand? Russell voices E.B. in 'Hop', an Easter-themed animated movie released in April this year. Check out Russell Brand in 'Hop'
Getty Images/Universal Pictures
We love it when big time stars appear in kids movies! Here's Johnny Depp, as Rango in the 2011 hit movie of the same name. 'Rango' is an animated Western comedy film, with Depp playing a pet chameleon who becomes stranded in the desert. Check out Johnny Depp's character in 'RANGO'
Getty Images/Paramount Pictures
Heee-ya! The always lovable Jack Black returns as the hilarious Po, a panda with a difference! Watch a clip from 'Kung Fu Panda 2'
Getty Images/Paramount Pictures
The sultry Angelina Jolie takes on a slightly different role in 'Kung Fu Panda 2'. The actress voices Tigress, the strongest and boldest of the group.
Getty Images/Paramount Pictures
Owen Wilson returns as Lightning McQueen in 'Cars 2'! He's been a favourite of ours since the release of 'Cars' way back in 2006. Watch the trailer for 'Cars 2'
Getty Images/Walt Disney Pictures
Jesse Eisenberg took on a less serious role, when he voiced main character Blu in 'Rio'. Blu is a blue macaw who has been smuggled from Rio de Janeiro to a small town in Minnesota, America. Watch the trailer for 'Rio'
Getty Images/20th Century Fox
The ethereal Anne Hathaway voiced Jewel, a blue macaw who longs to escape to the wilderness in the animated musical comedy 'Rio'.
Getty Images/20th Century Fox
Doesn't Emily Blunt make a gorgeous Juliet? She played the famous character in the animated adaption of 'Gnomeo & Juliet'.
Getty Images/Touchstone Pictures/Walt Disney Pictures
The hunky James McAvoy voiced Gnomeo, a garden gnome who falls in love with 'the enemy'. Adapted from Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, this charming film was released back in February. Don't you just LOVE how James matched his facial hair with that of his character? Cute! Watch the trailer for 'Gnomeo and Juliet'
Getty Images/Touchstone Pictures/Walt Disney Pictures
Former singing sensation Mandy Moore stars as Rapunzel in 'Tangled' (2010) a modern adaption of the classic children's story by the same name. When interview by Take 40, Moore said that what she liked about her character was that she was no longer a damsel in distress but more 'take charge' than the traditional Rapunzel. Watch a sneak peak of 'Tangled'
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com - Walt Disney Pictures
Dashing 'Chuck' star Zachery Levi looks almost the splitting image of the character he plays in 'Tangled.' But behind the scenes Levi was glad to avoid being 'made-over' for the film. "It's definitely cool that you don't have to go through the hair and make-up, wardrobe scenario. You can just role in unshorn and dive in just using your voice."
Jesse Grant/WireImage.com - Walt Disney Pictures
Blonde bombshell Cameron Diaz is known for her comedic talent and energy, two skills that no doubt came in handy while acting as the voice of Princess Fiona in 'Shrek' and its sequels. Human by day and ogress by night, Princess Fiona led Diaz to a nomination at the Kids Choice Awards in 2001 for Favourite Voice.
Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images – Dreamworks Pictures
George Clooney unleashed his inner animal while acting as Mr Fox in 'The Fantastic Mr Fox,' an animated adaption of the Roald Dahl children's novel of the same name. Meryl Streep played Mrs Fox alongside Clooney in the movie. We think Clooney doesn't need t be an animal to be a fox.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com – 20th Century Fox
Ms Renee Zellweger plays a florist who strikes up a friendship with a bee in 'Bee Movie' (2007). But it would appear that the 'Case 39' star is no stranger to lending her voice to an animated character. Zellweger's voice has also been used in 'Shark Tale' 1 and 2, and 'Monsters Vs Aliens.'
Chris Polk/WireImage.com – Paramount Pictures
Actor, Jay Baruchel, lent his voice to the character of Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Hiccup) in 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010). Baruchel's character tames a Night Fury dragon in the film, but when 'Toothless' the dragon is captured it leads Hiccup on a rescue mission and a journey of self-discovery. Watch the trailer for 'How to train your dragon'
Vera Anderson/WireImage.com – Paramount Pictures
When it comes to the entertainment industry, is there anything Oprah Winfrey hasn't done? The 56 year-old talk-show host and philanthropist voiced the character of Eudora in the 2009 Walt Disney flick 'The Princess and the Frog.' Eudora is the mother of the main character, Tiana, who is Disney's first black princess.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images - Walt Disney Pictures
If a fish could talk, it would sound like Ellen DeGeneres in the 2003 comedy 'Finding Nemo.' DeGenerous plays 'Dory' in the movie, a 'regal tang' fish who accompanies Nemo's farther Marlin on his journey to find his lost son. DeGeneres won a raft of awards for her efforts, including an Annie Award for Outstanding Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production and a Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Voice from an Animated Movie.
Thomas Concordia/WireImage.com – Walt Disney Pictures
'Ugly Betty' star America Ferrera tried her hand at voice-over as the lead female Astrid in 'How to Train Your Dragon.' Striking, competitive and courageous, Astrid gives Jay Baruchel's character Hiccup a run for his money in the film.
Marc Ausset-Lacroix/WireImage.com – Paramount Pictures
You may have known Jerry Seinfield lent his voice to protagonist Barry B. Benson in 'Bee Movie,' but did you know he also co-wrote and produced the film? Also included in the star studded line-up for the flick were actors; Renee Zellweger, Paul Williams, Matthew Broderick, John Goodman, Chris Rock and Kathy Bates.
Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage.com – Paramount Pictures
From 'Wayne's World' to 'Austin Powers' to 'Shrek,' Mike Myers has unleashed some pretty spectacular alter egos over the years to project his characters to new heights. 'Shrek' is no different. The golden hearted ogre was so popular when he first hit the big screens in 2001 he spurred the creation of three sequels, not to mention his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, video games, a musical, and innumerable promotional ventures. Watch the trailer for 'Shrek Forever After'
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage.com - Dreamworks Pictures
'Toy Story' just wouldn't be the same without Woody, played by Tom Hanks. And Woody just wouldn't be the Woody we love without...
Dan MacMedan/WireImage.com - Walt Disney Pictures
Buzz Lightyear! Lightyear is played by Tim Allen in the 1995 hit, with the Hanks/Allen pair going on to film two more sequels together. Watch the trailer for 'Toy Story 3'
Mark Sullivan/WireImage.com – Walt Disney Pictures
Remember that annoying, scrawny hyena named Shenzi in 'The Lion King?' Well that was played by Whoopi Goldberg. Yep, you heard right. Just another credit to add to Goldberg's 100+ film resume.
Jason Kempin/WireImage.com - Walt Disney Pictures
When 'The Incredibles' crew was after someone to play main character, Mr Incredible, Craig T Nelson may have seemed like an unlikely superhero. But the 'Parenthood' actor fit the role (and the tights) perfectly, and the 2004 comedy went on to experience overwhelming success. See photos from 'The Incredibles'
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com - Walt Disney Pictures
Remember wee JTT? While he may have retired from the tumultuous land of Hollywood, Jonathan Taylor Thomas can always be proud of his role as baby Simba in 'The Lion King.' The 1994 movie remains the highest grossing 2D animated film of all time in the United States.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.com - Walt Disney Pictures