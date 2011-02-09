THE NOTEBOOK 2004: If you know your date is a romantic at heart, you cannot, I repeat cannot, go past 'The Notebook.' The 2004 drama that alternates between the present day and significant moments in the lives of Allie Hamilton and Noah Calhoun, is an unforgettable watch. The chemistry between leads Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling sweep this film into the halls of cinematic history.
New Line Cinema
PRETTY WOMAN 1990: If Roy Orbison's song by the same name enters your head as soon as you read this title, 'Pretty Woman' might be worth a watch. Released in 1990 it follows the unconventional love-story of a successful businessman and the beautiful prostitute he picks up off the street. An adult fairytale in disguise, this one is as charming as they come.
Touchstone Pictures
THE WEDDING SINGER 1998: For those who have had a broken heart, or been cheated on, or sung at a wedding (or all of the above) - and lived to tell the tale- this is a date movie for you. But please note, keep these stories to yourself if it is your first date and you want to see a second.
New line Cinema
THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY 1998: The combined performances of Cameron Diaz, Ben Stiller, and Matt Dillion create a comedic force to be reckoned with in 'There's Something About Mary.' The perfect tool to lighten the mood on a first date, it's a laugh-a-minute. Plus, who could forget that infamous, stiff hair scene?
20th Century Fox
BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN 2005: A film of star crossed lovers confined by the conventions of a time, 'Brokeback Mountain' exceeds expectations and leaves jaws dropping. Ranked tenth among the highest-grossing romantic dramas of all time, this movie is a Must See.
Paramount Pictures
CASINO ROYALE 2006: From Daniel Craig to Bond Girls, this film is easy on the eyes. But it's the high-rise jumping, narrative twists and license to kill that makes this James Bond film one for the guys and the gals. The first scene sets the stage for the edge-of-your-seat action that flows throughout the flick.
Columbia Pictures
CASABLANCA 1942: If your lucky lady or lad is into black and white classics from the early era of film, 'Casablanca' will be worth your hunt at the DVD store. The story focuses on a man torn between love and virtue when he must choose between his love for a woman and helping her and her husband escape from the city of Casablanca in World War II.
Warner Bros.
HITCH 2005: Ever felt so desperate for love you'd actually consider hiring a 'date doctor?' Well Albert Brennaman (Kevin James) in 'Hitch' did. The only problem is, in this situation, the lurve doctor trying to help Albert in his romantic pursuits needs a little help of his own.
Columbia Pictures
KNOCKED UP 2007: In today's modern-day dating scene, one night stands are commonplace, so are the repercussions of them. This unlikely love-story follows stoner Ben Stone (Seth Rogen) and newly appointed TV personality Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) as they come to terms with a pregnancy after a one night stand.
Universal Pictures
A KNIGHT'S TALE 2001: Set in medieval Europe, this film takes its roots from Geoffrey Chaucer's 'The Knight's Tale' and centers around peasant William Thatcher's determination to win over a noble lady by disguising himself as a knight in a jousting tournament. Featuring historical characters, modern-day music and our very own Heath Ledger, this is sure to be a favourite with the ladies.
Columbia Pictures
BEFORE SUNRISE 1995: This minimalist film follows a young American and a young French woman who meet on a train and disembark in Vienna, where they spend the night talking and getting to know each other. A realistic take on chance encounters and fate.
Columbia Pictures
DIRTY DANCING 1987: A list such as this simply wouldn't be complete without 'Dirty Dancing.' A tale of the first love that stays with you for a lifetime, this film is timeless despite its 80's release date. Pardon the cliche, but if you watch it with your date you might just have 'the time of your life.'
Vestron Pictures