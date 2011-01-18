BEST: Looking good Britt Reid aka The Green Hornet (Seth Rogen). Not only does the hat and mask look sharp, but his overall get-up displays a refreshing lack of Lycra. A modern look for a classis hero goes down well with us. Is the get-up enough to conceal his secret identity? Perhaps not, but it's still a winner with us!
Sony Pictures Releasing
WORST: Logan (Hugh Jackman) and Wolverine are one in the same, and neither identity is distinct from the other, bar the presence of razors protruding from Wolverines hands. While arguably not a superhero, Wolverine's alter ego Logan is too similar to him to disguise his wolfish tendencies.
20th Century Fox
BEST: With a bulletproof suit, cape, and voice scrambler, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) is well disguised when prowling the streets of Gotham City as Batman. Batman's identity is about as timeless as the story itself, and we don't think he should change a thing about it.
Warner Bros. Pictures
WORST: For a man who is superhuman in almost every way, you would have thought he could have come up with a better disguise when off duty than glasses and some hair gel?
Warner Bros.
BEST: When super slick Spiderman takes off his skintight unitard, the awkward high-school student Peter Parker (Tobey Macguire) emerges. Parker conceals his spidy double ego well, and we think this wall-climbing, spider-swooping, crime-fighting superhero has one of the best identities out there.
Columbia Pictures
BEST: As hideous as this looks, we wouldn't want to get near that flaming skull mask, let along peak to see who is under it. Ghost Rider aka Johnny Blaze (Nicholas Cage) has his disguise down pat.
Columbia Pictures
BEST: Iron Man is almost completely concealed in his bulletproof, robotic suit, Tony Stark is safely disguised inside and his identity exudes power and strength. Future superheroes take note.
Paramount Pictures
WORST: Matt Murdock (Ben Affleck) might rock the business suit, but he sure as heck don't rock the superhero threads. Not to mention that chin, which would be a dead give away to any of his nemeses.
20th Century Fox
WORST: When you possess a secret identity, such as John Henry Irons aka Steel, you should - in theory - be able to blend into a crowd when not wearing your superhero garb. When you are a seven-foot actor by the name of Shaquille O'Neal, odds are you won't be able to blend into the crowd, cape or no cape.
Warner Bros.