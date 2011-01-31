News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

RIO 'Sneak Beak'

aumovies_gallery_rio_sneak_beak

1/6 aumovies_gallery_rio_sneak_beak

Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway and George Lopez, the actors behind the voices of upcoming 'RIO,' hit the blue carpet in Los Angeles for the 'sneak beak' of the upcoming film.

Getty Images

2/6 aumovies_gallery_rio_sneak_beak

Jamie Foxx (L) and George Lopez as 20th Century Fox announced their partnership of the smash-hit game 'Angry Birds' with their new animated feature film, 'RIO.'

3/6 aumovies_gallery_rio_sneak_beak

Actress Anne Hathaway, the voice of Jewel, arrives to the Sneak 'Beak' Screening Of 20th Century Fox's 'Rio' on January 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

4/6 aumovies_gallery_rio_sneak_beak

George Lopez (L) and Jamie Foxx Actress arrives to the Sneak 'Beak' Screening Of 20th Century Fox's 'Rio' on January 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

5/6 aumovies_gallery_rio_sneak_beak

Jamie Foxx plays it cool as he arrives to the Sneak 'Beak' Screening Of 20th Century Fox's 'Rio' on January 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

6/6 aumovies_gallery_rio_sneak_beak

Getting chummy, Jamie Foxx and Anne Hathaway arrive at the Sneak 'Beak' Screening Of 20th Century Fox's 'Rio' on January 28, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

More Galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski flashes in see-through jacket
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Ali Oetjen proves why she's hot property in Paradise
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

MAFS's Davina Rankin's cheeky tropical getaway
Meet Jennifer Hawkins' bikini body double

Jen Hawkins' body double sizzles in red