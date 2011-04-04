News

'How I Ended This Summer' film stills

Grigory Dobrygin in 'How I Ended This Summer'

1/7 aumovies_how_i_ended_this_summer_1-16pir5v.jpg

On a deserted Russian Arctic island, two men work diligently at a small meteorological station. Their task is to take regular readings from their partly radioactive surroundings and relay this crucial data on to headquarters via radio - their only bridge to the outside world.

Palace Films

2/7 aumovies_how_i_ended_this_summer_2-16pir5v.jpg

For a seasoned pro like Sergei, a gruff man in his fifties, this job has become routine. During the years he has spent in extreme isolation, he has learned to take this task very seriously.

Palace Films

3/7 aumovies_how_i_ended_this_summer_3-16pir5v.jpg

Grigory Dobrygin stars as Pavel in Palace Films' "How I Ended This Summer."

Palace Films

4/7 aumovies_how_i_ended_this_summer_4-16pir5v.jpg

aumovies_how_i_ended_this_summer_4-16pir5v.jpg

5/7 aumovies_how_i_ended_this_summer_5-16pir5v.jpg

Palace Films' "How I Ended This Summer."

Palace Films

6/7 aumovies_how_i_ended_this_summer_6-16pir5v.jpg

Palace Films' "How I Ended This Summer."

Palace Films

7/7 aumovies_how_i_ended_this_summer_7-16pir5v.jpg

Sergei Puskepalis stars as Sergei in Palace Films' "How I Ended This Summer."

Palace Films

