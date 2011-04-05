News

'I Love You Phillip Morris' movie stills

Jim Carey and Ewan McGregor in 'I Love You Phillip Morris'

1/9 9979_5542622926-16pl865.jpg

When family man Steve Russell (Jim Carrey) has a near-death experience his American dream starts to feel a little less dreamy.

Roadshow Films

2/9 2707_7039817353-16pl865.jpg

Jumping out of the closet and straight into jail for fraud, Russell meets blue-eyed southern boy Phillip Morris (Ewan McGregor), his soul mate and one true love, who may just put him on the straight and narrow.

Roadshow Films

3/9 313_7836343039-16pl865.jpg

Rodrigo Santorino and Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."

Roadshow Films

4/9 4665_8133572822-16pl865.jpg

Ewan McGregor and Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."

Roadshow Films

5/9 6985_450869500-16pl865.jpg

Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."

Roadshow Films

6/9 7494_329716673-16pl865.jpg

Jim Carey gets into the swing of things as newly outed conman Steve Russell in "I Love You Phillip Morris."

Roadshow Films

7/9 7494_4765439009-16pl865.jpg

Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."

Roadshow Films

8/9 7688_12974375223-16pl865.jpg

Ewan McGregor in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."

Roadshow Films

9/9 8011_7774537461-16pl865.jpg

Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."

Roadshow Films

