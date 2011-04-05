When family man Steve Russell (Jim Carrey) has a near-death experience his American dream starts to feel a little less dreamy.
Roadshow Films
Jumping out of the closet and straight into jail for fraud, Russell meets blue-eyed southern boy Phillip Morris (Ewan McGregor), his soul mate and one true love, who may just put him on the straight and narrow.
Rodrigo Santorino and Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."
Ewan McGregor and Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."
Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."
Jim Carey gets into the swing of things as newly outed conman Steve Russell in "I Love You Phillip Morris."
Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."
Ewan McGregor in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."
Jim Carey in Roadshow Films' "I Love You Phillip Morris."
