News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

Winter Warmer Movies

Winter Warmer Movies

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger is selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

1/12 Winter Warmer Movies

Feeling a little chilly? These hotties hitting the big screen this Winter will certainly warm you up!

Paramount Pictures/Columbia Pictures/Lionsgate

2/12 Winter Warmer Movies

CHRIS HEMSWORTH - THOR. The extra 30 lbs of muscle and his Aussie good-looks earns Chris top marks as one of the, if not the, hottest stars warming our screens this Winter.

Paramount Pictures

3/12 Winter Warmer Movies

JANUARY JONES - X-MEN FIRST CLASS. Busty and blonde? Yeah that's NEVER hot!

20th Century Fox

4/12 Winter Warmer Movies

ZOE KRAVITZ: X-MEN FIRST CLASS. Are the wings built in to cool her off? We think so!

20th Century Fox

5/12 Winter Warmer Movies

JENNIFER LAWRENCE - X-MEN: FIRST CLASS. Undoubtedly, Jennifer Lawrence is H-O-T! We're just not so sure she's as hot covered in blue scales. Ick!

20th Century Fox

6/12 Winter Warmer Movies

RYAN REYNOLDS - THE GREEN LANTERN. The skin-tight digital green is a hard look for even the "Sexiest Man Alive" to pull off.

Warner Bros. Pictures

7/12 Winter Warmer Movies

CAMERON DIAZ - BAD TEACHER. Cam's hot-for-teacher car wash routine puts her well into the red.

Columbia Pictures

8/12 Winter Warmer Movies

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & MILA KUNIS - FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS. From the trailer it looks like Justin and Mila have red-hot onscreen chemistry, so why'd we knock them into the orange? The completely crazy idea that friends with benefits is anything but a bad idea.

Screen Gems

9/12 Winter Warmer Movies

CHRIS EVANS - CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER. Blonde hair? Check. Blue eyes? Check. Ridiculous body? Check! All we need is some popcorn....

Paramount Pictures

10/12 Winter Warmer Movies

DANIEL CRAIG - COWBOYS & ALIENS. The same piercing blue eyes, but something about him roughed up and bloody, not sipping a martini fails to do it for us.

Touchstone Pictures

11/12 Winter Warmer Movies

RYAN GOSLING - CRAZY, STUPID LOVE. The gold medallion is a little too 'Jersey Shore' to secure Ryan a spot in the red. However, anyone that's seen him in 'The Notebook' knows he can deliver the goods.

Warner Bros. Pictures

12/12 Winter Warmer Movies

JASON MOMOA - CONAN THE BARBARIAN. There's no doubt that the dude is hot. But judging from the look, he might just be more crazy than he is hot...

Lionsgate

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Simone and Elora gear up for Bachelor In Paradise's debut
Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate

Nicole Scherzinger selling $1.8m Hawaiian estate
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves