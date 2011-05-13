Winter Warmer Movies

Feeling a little chilly? These hotties hitting the big screen this Winter will certainly warm you up!
Paramount Pictures/Columbia Pictures/Lionsgate
CHRIS HEMSWORTH - THOR. The extra 30 lbs of muscle and his Aussie good-looks earns Chris top marks as one of the, if not the, hottest stars warming our screens this Winter.
Paramount Pictures
JANUARY JONES - X-MEN FIRST CLASS. Busty and blonde? Yeah that's NEVER hot!
20th Century Fox
ZOE KRAVITZ: X-MEN FIRST CLASS. Are the wings built in to cool her off? We think so!
20th Century Fox
JENNIFER LAWRENCE - X-MEN: FIRST CLASS. Undoubtedly, Jennifer Lawrence is H-O-T! We're just not so sure she's as hot covered in blue scales. Ick!
20th Century Fox
RYAN REYNOLDS - THE GREEN LANTERN. The skin-tight digital green is a hard look for even the "Sexiest Man Alive" to pull off.
Warner Bros. Pictures
CAMERON DIAZ - BAD TEACHER. Cam's hot-for-teacher car wash routine puts her well into the red.
Columbia Pictures
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & MILA KUNIS - FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS. From the trailer it looks like Justin and Mila have red-hot onscreen chemistry, so why'd we knock them into the orange? The completely crazy idea that friends with benefits is anything but a bad idea.
Screen Gems
CHRIS EVANS - CAPTAIN AMERICA: THE FIRST AVENGER. Blonde hair? Check. Blue eyes? Check. Ridiculous body? Check! All we need is some popcorn....
Paramount Pictures
DANIEL CRAIG - COWBOYS & ALIENS. The same piercing blue eyes, but something about him roughed up and bloody, not sipping a martini fails to do it for us.
Touchstone Pictures
RYAN GOSLING - CRAZY, STUPID LOVE. The gold medallion is a little too 'Jersey Shore' to secure Ryan a spot in the red. However, anyone that's seen him in 'The Notebook' knows he can deliver the goods.
Warner Bros. Pictures
JASON MOMOA - CONAN THE BARBARIAN. There's no doubt that the dude is hot. But judging from the look, he might just be more crazy than he is hot...
Lionsgate