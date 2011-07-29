James Franco stars in 'Rise of the Plant of the Apes,' an origin story set in present day San Francisco, where man's own experiments with genetic engineering lead to the development of intelligence in apes and the onset of a war for supremacy.
20th Century Fox
This film follows the story of Caesar, the chimpanzee who led the apes in rebellion, conquering humanity and creating a planet where apes ruled and humans served.
20th Century Fox
James Franco as Will Rodman in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'.
Watch a clip from 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'
20th Century Fox
Andy Serkis stars as Caesar, an ape who develops a new way of thinking as a result of a scientific test.
20th Century Fox
Freida Pinto as Caroline in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'.
20th Century Fox
Andy Serkis in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'. In cinemas from August 4.
20th Century Fox
'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' is in cinemas from August 4.
20th Century Fox
'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' will be released in cinemas from August 4.
20th Century Fox