News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' movie stills

James Franco

You may also like these galleries

Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure
Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida

Check out this Disney-themed house in Florida
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods

1/9 aumovies_rise_of_the_planet_of_the_apes_3-16uauin.jpg

James Franco stars in 'Rise of the Plant of the Apes,' an origin story set in present day San Francisco, where man's own experiments with genetic engineering lead to the development of intelligence in apes and the onset of a war for supremacy.

20th Century Fox

2/9 aumovies_rise_of_the_planet_of_the_apes_1-16uauin.jpg

This film follows the story of Caesar, the chimpanzee who led the apes in rebellion, conquering humanity and creating a planet where apes ruled and humans served.

20th Century Fox

3/9 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' movie stills

James Franco as Will Rodman in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'.

Watch a clip from 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'

20th Century Fox

4/9 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' movie stills

Andy Serkis stars as Caesar, an ape who develops a new way of thinking as a result of a scientific test.

20th Century Fox

5/9 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' movie stills

Freida Pinto as Caroline in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'.

20th Century Fox

6/9 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' movie stills

Andy Serkis in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'. In cinemas from August 4.

20th Century Fox

7/9 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' movie stills

Andy Serkis as Caesar in 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'.

20th Century Fox

8/9 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' movie stills

'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' is in cinemas from August 4.

20th Century Fox

9/9 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' movie stills

'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' will be released in cinemas from August 4.

20th Century Fox

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise stars show off their bikini bods
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt shares her pregnancy journey
Kim Kardashian's sexiest selfies

Kim Kardashian poses topless to promote spa treatments
Summer Bay's bikini babes

Hot mumma Pia Miller flaunts her bikini figure