14/14 Hottest Movie Mums

OK, so this may be cheating JUST a little...but we still think Lea Thompson deserves a spot on our list! The gorgeous actress plays Lorraine Baines......or Marty McFly's mum as a teen! In a super awkward moment, when Marty travels back to the 50's, Lorraine starts to fancy him instead of her future husband. Uh-oh!

Universal Pictures