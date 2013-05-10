Hottest Movie Mums

Jessica Alba played the very beautiful Marissa Cortez Wilson, stepmum to twins Cecil and Rebecca in the 'Spy Kids' franchise. Unknown to the family, Marissa is actually a retired spy, who is called back into action when the Earth is threatened by 'The Timekeeper'.
Dimension Films
Who could forget Halle Berry's amazing performance in the 2001 drama 'Monster's Ball'? Halle starred as Leticia Musgrove, widow of a convicted murderer, who begins a relationship with the corrections officer who assisted with his execution.
Lionsgate
Amy Poehler plays self-confessed "cool mum' in one of the most quotable movies of all time - 'Mean Girls'. This hilarious film shows Poehler dancing along with her teenage daughter's sexy routine, and providing afternoon cocktails to her friends.....all in a velour tracksuit. Sexy.
Paramount Pictures
Woah, Demi! This sexy cougar plays Erin Grant, a former FBI secretary who turns to stripping to afford an appeal to gain custody of her young daughter. Moore appeared topless in the film, and apparently studied with professional strippers in order to perfect the role.
Columbia Pictures
It's the role that won her an Oscar....Sandra Bullock as Leigh Tuohy in 'The Blind Side'. Nobody plays a Southern mum quite as well as Sandra...and she still manages to look super hot at the same time. Genius!
Warner Bros.
Whether its those pouty red lips, the stunning 1920's fashion or just her amazing perfomance, there is no denying that Angelina Jolie makes one hot movie mumma! In 'Changeling', Ange plays a mother who is desperate to find her missing son.
Universal Pictures
In the poignant 2009 film 'My Sister's Keeper', Cameron Diaz plays the mother of Anna and Kate. Kate suffers from leukaemia and Anna was conceived by means of IVF to be a perfect genetic match for her sister.
Universal Pictures
Ahh, it's the mum who coined the term 'MILF'! Jennifer Coolidge plays Stifler's mum in the 1999 teen comedy 'American Pie'. In a very risque moment, Jennifer gets it on with one of her son's friends - on a pool table!
Universal Pictures
She is the original cougar - Anne Bancroft in 'The Graduate'. Bancroft plays Mrs. Robinson, a seductive friend of the family who begins a secret affair with 21-year-old Benjamin. With legs like those, who could resist?
United Artists
It's the role that won Julia an Oscar - 'Erin Brockovich'! Who could forget her glorious collection of bras? The film chronicles an unemployed single mother who decides to take on a US West Coast energy corporation.
Columbia Pictures
Reow! Jane Seymour, of 'Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman' fame, stars as the alcoholic and inappropriate Kathleen 'Kitty Cat' Cleary in 'Wedding Crashers'.
New Line Cinema
Diane Lane stars in the saucy 2002 drama, 'Unfaithful'. The stunner plays Constance Summer, a married woman who begins an affair with a stranger (played by Kylie's ex Olivier Martinez).
20th Century Fox
Julia Roberts strikes again! This time as Isabel, in the 1998 drama 'Stepmom'. In the film, Julia struggles to fill her new role of stepmother, and clashes with her fiances ex-wife, who has just been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
TriStar Pictures
OK, so this may be cheating JUST a little...but we still think Lea Thompson deserves a spot on our list! The gorgeous actress plays Lorraine Baines......or Marty McFly's mum as a teen! In a super awkward moment, when Marty travels back to the 50's, Lorraine starts to fancy him instead of her future husband. Uh-oh!
Universal Pictures