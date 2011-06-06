News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu

'Oranges and Sunshine' Movie Stills

'Oranges and Sunshine' Movie Stills

You may also like these galleries

Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS

1/5 'Oranges and Sunshine' Movie Stills

English actress Emily Watson stars in this film about the 'home children' scandal.

Icon Films

2/5 'Oranges and Sunshine' Movie Stills

'Oranges and Sunshine' tells the story of Margaret Humphreys, a social worker from Nottingham who uncovered the scandal of "home children", a scheme of forcibly relocating poor children from the UK to Australia and Canada

Icon Films

3/5 'Oranges and Sunshine' Movie Stills

Hugo Weaving stars as Jack, alongside Emily Watson in Icon Films' 'Oranges and Sunshine'.

Icon Films

4/5 'Oranges and Sunshine' Movie Stills

Emily Watson plays Margaret Humphreys, the social worker who uncovers the 'home children' scandal. Margaret reunites estranged families and brings worldwide attention to the cause in 'Oranges and Sunshine'.

Icon Films

5/5 'Oranges and Sunshine' Movie Stills

Emily Watson as Margaret Humphreys and David Wenham as Len in 'Oranges in Sunshine'. In cinemas from June 9.

Icon Films

More Galleries

Bachelor In Paradise cast's raciest photos

Bachelor In Paradise's Florence is living her best life
Married At First Sight Davina Rankin sexiest bikini photos

Davina Rankin's loving life after MAFS
Emily Ratajkowski's raciest moments

Em Ratajkowski shows off her curves
Krystal Forscutt's incredible pregnancy journey

Krystal Forscutt opens up about stretch marks